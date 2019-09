Photo: Wikipedia

The Holland Tunnel will reopen to traffic tomorrow morning starting at 5 a.m., according to an e-mail from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.It will be the first day the tunnel has reopened to full commuter traffic since Hurricane Sandy hit last Monday.



