Holland Tunnel Will Be Closed At 2 PM

Photo: Wikipedia

Gov. Andrew Cuomo just announced the Holland Tunnel and Battery Tunnel will close at 2 p.m. today. The descision was made because these two tunnels are prone to flooding.



There are no plans to close the Midtown Tunnel, which was built to withstand strong winds, but it may be closed if flooding threatens the 37th entrance or the Queens end.

