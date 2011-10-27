Tonight's World Series Rain Out Gave The Texas Rangers A Huge Advantage — Here's Why

Photo: AP

Since Game Six of the World Series was postponed until tomorrow, a potential Game Seven will be played on Friday.Why’s that favour the Rangers?



Because they can now start Derek Holland on full rest in Game Seven if they chose to.

Holland pitched one of the better games in recent World Series history on Sunday night — allowing two hits in 8.1 shutout innings.

The likely Game Seven starter would have been Matt Harrison, who allowed five runs in 3.2 innings in a Game Three loss.

But now Texas can ride the hot pitcher on Friday if it comes to that.

