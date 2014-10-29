Disturbing Video Of A Woman Walking In NYC Shows The Prevalence Of Street Harassment

A new video shows what it’s like to be a woman who is harassed by catcallers just walking down the street.

The video, which we first saw on Gothamist, was shot to draw attention to Hollaback!, a non-profit dedicated to ending street harassment, and was directed and produced by Rob Bliss Creative. He filmed New York-based actress Shoshana B. Roberts walking through New York City over the course of 10 hours wearing jeans and a crew neck t-shirt.

As she walks down the street — minding her own business — men feel entitled to yell things at her, telling her to “smile,” “have a good day,” and “God bless you.”

One of the scariest moments in the two-minute video is when a man walks silently alongside her for over five minutes, despite the fact that she says nothing the entire time and is visibly uncomfortable.

In total she encounters over 100 instances of verbal street harassment during her 10-hours walk through NYC. The video says this doesn’t include the winks, whistles, and non-verbal harassment Roberts also faced.

The project is a shocking reminder of how common street harassment is and offers a glimpse of what women face on a daily basis. Watch it below.

