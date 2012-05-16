Memorial Day Travel Is Expected To Increase Only Slightly This Year

Photo: AAA

AAA released their Memorial Day travel forecast, in which they project a slight improvement in trips compared to lat year.AAA and IHS Global Insight project 34.8 million travellers will journey at least 50 miles from home this upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend. This represents an increase of 1.2 per cent relative to the 34.3 million trips that occurred over the holiday period in 2011.



The projection cites positive impacts in the economy, such as a decreasing unemployment rate, the mild winter which kept utility costs low, better consumer sentiment, and the expectation of rising consumption levels as reasons for the improved travel rate for the upcoming holiday.

Despite all of those positive signs, the fact that the forecasts project only a modest improvement does show that the average person still shares concerns carried over from last year and the recent recession.

