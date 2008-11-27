Holiday Travel Is Now Much Easier

This is usually the point on the day before Thanksgiving that we start warning everyone checking our site from their office that it is too late to go home for the holiday because the airports have all but shut down with endless delays. But this year, the down economy is giving us another thing to be thankful for: New York City airports are uncrowded and most flights are not delayed by more than a few minutes.



Anthony Giacinto arrived at the usually jammed Queens airport on a flight from Detroit expecting to see more hustle and bustle. Instead, there was no wait.

“I thought it would be busier today but we just breezed through,” he said.

Barbara Kniffin had driven her daughter and grandson to the airport a few hours before their flight, assuming the terminals would be packed.

Instead, the 47-year-old Long Island grandmother got a few more hours to spend with her family as they checked in with no hassle.

“It’s almost eerie,” Kniffin said, glancing around at the sprinkling of other passengers in the food court. “Other years at this time, it would be a madhouse.”

The Federal Aviation Administration reported general delays of 15 minutes or less at La Guardia, Kennedy and Newark Liberty airports.

Cheap gas and pricey airline tickets are being credited with making air travel momentarily tolerable. There had been fears that air travel would be even crowded and hectic than usual this Thanksgiving, thanks to airlines reducing the number of flights.

We’re trying to stay cheery and thankful today but we can’t help but wonder if even fewer people flying than expected might be another economic indicator that consumers are even less confident than recent statistics show.

