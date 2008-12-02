Holiday Shopping Much Stronger Than Expected

7.2% stronger in 2008 vs 2007. But that was Friday. Saturday they weren’t exactly out in droves. Were they just exploiting the big sales?



WSJ: Although unprecedented discounts lured shoppers into stores, momentum ebbed Saturday, raising concerns that shoppers were merely exploiting the “door-buster” deals and then walking out of stores. Indeed, as many as 70% of consumers purchased only deeply-discounted merchandise Friday, according to Charleston, S.C.-based America’s Research Group, which polled 700 shoppers over the weekend.

“They didn’t stay if they didn’t get the deals,” says Britt Beemer, the firm’s founder.

In the NRF survey, which was conducted by BIGresearch and includes spending data for Thursday, Friday and Saturday and estimates for Sunday, more than 172 million shoppers visited stores and Web sites over Black Friday weekend, up from 147 million shoppers last year. Black Friday traditionally marks the day when retailers turn a profit for the year.

But in a sign that sales over the next several weeks are likely to slow, shoppers said that by the end of the weekend they had completed a greater portion of their holiday shopping –

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.