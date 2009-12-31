Holiday Sales Beat Expectations For Online Retailers

FROM ALL THINGS D: As predicted, online retailers did OK during the holiday season. Actually, a little bit better than predicted, according to Comscore: The Web-tracking service predicted a 3 per cent bump, and it’s now reporting that sales jumped by 5% in the last two months of the year. That’s $27 billion and change, all told.



