11 Signs Holiday Retail Competition Is EVEN MORE Intense This Year

Photo: By mjb84 on flickr

Retailers are acutely aware of consumers’ tight budgets this year and are doing what they can to stay competitive against their retail opponents.Experts are predicting that consumers will spend slightly more on holiday-related shopping this year, and stores are doing what they can to ensure they get a sizeable piece of those purchases.



U.S. consumers plan to spend an average of $688.87 on holiday-related shopping, according to the National Retail Federation’s 2010 Holiday Consumer Intentions and Actions Survey. This is up from last year’s figure of $681.83.

Retailers are taking drastic measures to become even more competitive this year.

