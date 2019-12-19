15 holiday products that are perfect for 'Friends' fans

“Friends” is leaving Netflix in January 2020, so fans will likely spend much of the holidays watching reruns.

To make the last hurrah even more fun, you can stock up on “Friends”-themed holiday items.

You can buy decorations, such as an ornament that says “pivot,” a “Friends” stocking, and a “Merry Friendsmas” banner.

“Friends”-themed holiday clothes, like a sweatshirt with Phoebe’s Christmas song on it or socks embroidered with the Central Perk logo, are also a great gift option.

A Central Perk mug ornament is a subtle and cute way to nod to your favourite show.

Hallmark/Target The ornament is available on Target.

The mug, made of resin, features the Central Perk logo, which is the coffee shop the gang frequented on the show.

“Friends” is also subtly engraved into the top.

Cost:$US6.30 on Target

You can get a “Friends”-themed stocking if you want to make your fireplace more festive.

Walmart The stocking is available on Walmart.

This felt stocking is less than $US10, and it will make your love of “Friends” clear to any holiday guests who stop by.

Cost:$US9.99 on Walmart

You can also order a “Merry Friendsmas” banner in the show’s classic font.

CraftyCurlsShop/Etsy The banner is available on Etsy.

Hang your “Friends” stocking next to the banner, and your mantle will be as cute as Monica’s apartment.

Cost:$US25 on Etsy

A pillow cover with the characters’ names in a tree shape is perfect for the Christmas season.

BonnieJeansHP/Etsy The pillow cover is available on Etsy.

The handmade pillow cover actually reads like a mantra, shouting out qualities about each starring character from the show.

The star on the top makes it extra festive.

Cost:$US17.99 on Etsy

Likewise, this ugly Christmas sweater combines Joey’s famous one-liner and the coffee house’s logo.

BoxLunch The sweater is available on BoxLunch.

The Central Perk logo rests in a holiday wreath on this festive Christmas sweater.

Joey’s famous pickup line acts as a trim for the garment.

Cost:$US41.93 on BoxLunch

This hanging umbrella decoration nods to the “Friends” introduction reel.

Creationville/Etsy The umbrellas are available on Etsy.

This display is great if you want a more subtle way to shout out “Friends,” and since it’s not overtly holiday-themed, you can keep it out all year long.

Cost:$US30 on Etsy

Sipping hot cocoa from a mug with Phoebe’s Christmas song on it will make it extra sweet.

Suchmugs/Etsy The mug is available on Etsy.

Phoebe introduces the gang to her Christmas song in season four of the show, shouting out all of her best friends in a sweet and silly tune.

The mug includes all of the lyrics in the recognisable “Friends'” font, as well as a cute Christmas light design

Cost:$US23.98 on Etsy

You can wear this sassy sweatshirt through the New Year.

TeePublic The sweatshirt is available on TeePublic.

The design of this sweatshirt is inspired by the “Friends” episode titled “The One Where Underdog Gets Away,” in which the group ends up being glad their original Thanksgiving plans got ruined so they could spend the holiday together.

Cost: $US38 on TeePublic

This ornament brings three iconic symbols from “Friends” together.

The purple-and-gold background of this ornament nods to Monica’s famous purple door and picture frame, while the couch drawing represents the one in Central Perk.

And “Pivot” comes from the episode, “The One with the Cop,” in which Ross gets a new couch and he struggles to get it inside. Any “Friends” fan will recognise the ornament immediately.

Cost:$US14.15 on Etsy

You can also snag a set of ornaments with famous lines from the show.

Little Miss Trendy TuTu/Etsy The set of four ornaments is available on Etsy.

These custom ornaments feature a variety of famous quotes from “Friends,” including “He’s her lobster” and “We were on a break.”

But you can also request your own favourite line to be included in the set of four.

Cost:$US38 on Etsy

If you don’t celebrate Christmas, you can embrace the spirit of the holiday armadillo to honour “Friends.”

Wayfair The pillow cover is available on Wayfair.

Ross dresses up as the holiday armadillo in an attempt to get his son interested in Hanukkah during season 10, and the costume became one of the most memorable looks of the show.

This pillow can celebrate both the festival of lights and your love of “Friends.”

Cost:$US29.99 on Wayfair

Phoebe’s Christmas song is also available on a sweatshirt.

Aftercolor/Etsy The sweatshirt is available on Etsy.

Snap a photo of yourself wearing this sweatshirt while you sip out of the coordinating mug and Lisa Kudrow might just have to like your Instagram post.

Cost:$US16.35 on Etsy

Your mantle would look extra festive with this garland hanging from it.

IrinaBogdanovaArt/Etsy The garland is available on Etsy.

The garland features the faces of each lead character, and it would make a great addition to your holiday display.

Cost:$US9.59 on Etsy

This set comes with ornaments inspired by Pat the dog and the picture frame from Monica’s apartment.

Fan Corner Creations/Etsy The ornaments are available on Etsy.

These ornaments are more low-key “Friends” references, so only fellow fans would recognise their significance on your tree.

Cost:$US13 on Etsy

These green Central Perk socks would make a great stocking stuffer for a “Friends” fan.

BoxLunch The socks are available on Etsy.

Arrange them so they’re poking out of their stocking on Christmas morning to make opening gifts even more adorable.

Cost:$US9.90 on Etsy

