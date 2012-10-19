Why Holiday Price-Matching Could Totally Backfire For Target And Best Buy

Photo: AP

In an attempt to compete with Amazon this holiday, retailers including Best Buy and Target are promising to match competitor’s prices. But Ann Zimmerman at The Wall Street Journal explored how the strategy could backfire by “confusing and angering customers.”



She describes the scenario:

Not only do shoppers have to ask for price cuts, they also may have to prove the existence of a lower price to harried store workers.

“Can you imagine being on the checkout line at Target with 20 items and you’re scanning products on your phone to find out the gum is 12 cents less at Amazon?” asked Sheri Petras, chief executive of CFI Group, a consulting company that measures customer satisfaction. “Can you imagine standing behind that person in line?”

The plans are also difficult to execute because prices on the internet fluctuate so quickly.

For their part, Best Buy and Target say they’ve tested their strategies and are confident they will work.

It will be interesting to see how the price-matching strategy plays out. Competing with Amazon has been a trial-and-error process for retailers, and whatever happens will set a precedent for the ongoing battle.

DON’T MISS: A Perfect Illustration Of Why Amazon Will Beat Traditional Retailers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.