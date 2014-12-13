Glam Up Your Holiday Party Style With This Season's Trends

Everyone loves a good holiday party — the champagne, the eggnog, the sugar cookies.
But if you’re going to one of these shindigs, you’re going to want to look sharp.
This season the classic holiday trends are back: sparkles, deep reds, and bauble-like jewelry.
If the event’s a little on the fancy side, you’ll definitely want to go for a cocktail dress and heels combo.
But if it’s more low-key, a few great holiday-styled accessories are the way to go.
Happy holidays.
The Cocktail Dress
Lace is still having a moment, so you can’t go wrong with that. The dress on the far left is a great option for a early evening party since the white lace gives off a certain sweetness. The dress in the middle is your classic red holiday dress — this works great for a fancy work party, or a holiday party later in the evening. And if you’re out with a group of friends — the dress on the right is the way to go.
Tadashi Shoji Belted Guipure Lace Dress — Price: $US328.00 $US131.20
Halston Heritage One-Shoulder Ruched Dress — Price: $US375.00 $US225.00
The Evening Clutch
For the holidays, you’re best off going with a sparkly clutch. Stick with neutrals that will complement your look and that can be reused for going out, or even dressing up your basic jeans.
Nina Glitter Clutch — Price: $US48.00
Berry ‘Swirl’ Beaded Clutch — Price: $US58.00
