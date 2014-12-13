Glam Up Your Holiday Party Style With This Season's Trends

Everyone loves a good holiday party — the champagne, the eggnog, the sugar cookies.

But if you’re going to one of these shindigs, you’re going to want to look sharp.

This season the classic holiday trends are back: sparkles, deep reds, and bauble-like jewelry.

If the event’s a little on the fancy side, you’ll definitely want to go for a cocktail dress and heels combo.

But if it’s more low-key, a few great holiday-styled accessories are the way to go.

Happy holidays.

The Cocktail Dress

Lace is still having a moment, so you can’t go wrong with that. The dress on the far left is a great option for a early evening party since the white lace gives off a certain sweetness. The dress in the middle is your classic red holiday dress — this works great for a fancy work party, or a holiday party later in the evening. And if you’re out with a group of friends — the dress on the right is the way to go.

Tadashi Shoji Belted Guipure Lace Dress — Price: $US328.00 $US131.20



Halston Heritage One-Shoulder Ruched Dress — Price: $US375.00 $US225.00

The Evening Clutch

For the holidays, you’re best off going with a sparkly clutch. Stick with neutrals that will complement your look and that can be reused for going out, or even dressing up your basic jeans.

Nina Glitter Clutch — Price: $US48.00

Berry ‘Swirl’ Beaded Clutch — Price: $US58.00

The Party Shoe Nordstrom The strappy sandal trend is still going strong this year. If your calves are really slim, you should go with the black shoes on the left — the thicker strap balances out your legs better. Otherwise, the nude shoes in the middle are a great option because they will give the illusion of longer, slimmer legs. Additionally, flats are really having a moment right now, so if you’re a fan go for the shoes on the right. (Bonus points, your podiatry bill won’t be as high.) Pelle Moda “Kacey” Sandal — Price: $US159.95

Ivanka Trump “Loire” d’Orsay Flat— Price: $US99.95



The Statement Necklace Nordstrom Add some sparkle around your face with a statement necklace. We recommend picking one up that has a neutral sparkly front with a bow that ties in the back (it’s like the gift-wrapped present of necklaces.) Pro-tip: After the holiday season ends, you can dress up your basic white t-shirt with one of these. Tasha Crystal Collar Necklace — Price: $US72.00



Sparkly Earrings Nordstrom If your style is on the conservative end, the basic sparkly studs are a great option. However, if you’re on the bolder end, try some drop earrings in a deep red, or sparkly chandelier earrings. Additionally, if you’re planning on wearing your hair in an up-do or ponytail, the chandelier and drop earrings are a great way to frame your face. Boxed Round Cubic Zirconia Earrings — Price: $US46.00

Kendra Scott “Elle” Drop Earrings — Price: $US52.00



The Loud Cocktail Ring Nordstrom When it comes to cocktail rings, go big or go home. If you want to dive into the holiday vibe, a jewel tone colour — like a deep indigo or red — is the way to go. But you want to try something a bit more fashion forward, check out this black cocktail ring. Judith Jack “Bold Bijoux” Cocktail Ring — Price: $US148.00

Ariella Collection Boxed Oval Cocktail Ring — Price: $US58.00





