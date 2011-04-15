What Happened To Holiday Movies?

BMO Capital Markets is out with a big preview of the summer movie season.
We can’t wait.
This particular chart caught our eye showing the distribution of movies by season in 2000 and 2010.
We’re wondering: Why the drop in movies released during the holiday season?
Photo: BMO
To celebrate summer movie season, BMO is also running a big contest.
