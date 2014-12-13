25 Holiday Party Host Gifts For $25 Or Under

No guest wants to show up to dinner empty-handed, especially around the holidays.

But finding the perfect house gift can be tricky, even if you’ve known the host for years.

We’ve rounded up 25 unique gifts for $US25 or less that are sure to bring a smile to your host or hostess’ face.

Liz O’Connor contributed to this article.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.