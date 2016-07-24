HOLIDAY HELL: French border staff blamed for horrendous 12-hour traffic jams in Dover

Holidaymakers were trapped in traffic for up to 12 hours in the UK over the weekend as temperatures soared to around 30 degrees Celsius.

The delays, which took place in Kent on the south east coast of England, are being attributed to a lack French border staff at French border controls at the port of Dover and at the Eurotunnel.

The traffic jams occurred on the A2, A20 and M20, with people struggling to cope with the heat, a lack of food and water, and no access to toilet facilities.

Those caught up in the traffic are waiting to cross the Channel and start their summer holidays in France and other European countries that they intend to travel onto.

Police helicopters and motorbikes provided 11,000 bottles of waters to the stranded motorists, according to The Guardian.

French border authorities have increased security checks following the terrorist attacks in Nice the other week.

On Sunday morning, the Port of Dover authority said: “The French border control booths have been seriously understaffed overnight with only three booths available for tourists out of a potential seven.

Carnage heading to #Dover hours of traffic and no end in sight. Super start to the holiday! pic.twitter.com/99Ft3U05FO

— paul gower (@beckengower) July 23, 2016

“At one stage, only one French officer was available to check passengers on hundreds of coaches, resulting in each coach taking 40 minutes to process.

“The Port of Dover, which has no authority over French border operations, raised concerns over French manning levels with the UK government earlier this week and the government, in turn, raised the issue with its French counterparts.”

Ongoing heightened French security checks at #PortofDover. Expect delays. Customer champions on hand to help and advise.

— Port of Dover Travel (@PoD_travelnews) July 24, 2016

Just handed out 000’s of bottles of water to motorists Massive thanks to @Tesco Cheriton for the water! AE pic.twitter.com/UZhbfsAh6l

— Kent Police RPU (@kentpoliceroads) July 23, 2016

The queues reportedly began to build up in Dover from 6am on Saturday and they were still present midway through Sunday morning (GMT).

Ferry companies said their vessels were leaving the UK half empty in order to keep their running schedules on time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.