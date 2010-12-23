We love this. Here are the holiday greetings from the astronauts on the International Space Station, from YouTube.
Think about that for a second. Holiday greetings. From space. Posted on YouTube. We may not have flying cars, but we still like the 21st century.
Happy holidays, internet.
