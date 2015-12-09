50 fantastic holiday gifts for $50 or less

Giving the perfect gift is tricky enough as is — doing it on a budget only complicates things.

Save your stress.

We found 50 gifts that are bound to please anyone on your list, from the foodie to the gym rat to the world traveller.

Read on to see how far $50 can go:

Keep things professional with a brass desk calendar.

eBay

Whether for home or the office, this revolving numeral perpetual brass desk calendar is just as decorative as it is practical.

Aside from evoking Mad Men vibes, it will keep you from checking the date -- and getting distracted -- on your phone.

Price: $27.99

Keep warm just about anywhere with this bomber hat.

L.L. Bean

For most of us, the temperature is dropping.

Anyone with cold ears -- and a sense of humour -- will appreciate this 'mad bomber hat,' which comes in various colours. There's also a women's style and an option for kids.

Price: $39.95

Bundle up with a cosy pair of pajama pants.

L.L. Bean

You can't go wrong with a soft pair of flannel bottoms for the winter months. If you aren't crazy about the holiday red, they come in three other colours.

There are also holiday themed flannel PJs made specifically for women.

Price: $34.95

Pave a path to college by opening or contributing to a 529 plan.

Imeh Akpanudosen / Stringer / Getty Images

$50 would barely put a dent in the cost of college degrees today, but it's a start.

Anyone in the country can open a state-sponsored college savings account, called a '529 plan,' in another's name -- from your niece or nephew to your best friend's kid. There's no limit to how many plans you can open or who can contribute to them.

Here's a great guide to getting started with a 529 plan.

Also, the College Savings Plans Network (CSPN) is an excellent resource.

Price: Up to $50

Give a gift card people actually want to use.

Tango Card

Americans waste billions of dollars on unused gift cards every year, and it's about time we stopped the cycle.

Tango Cards are great because they're entirely digital. Once gifted, the user can redeem the 'card' for a gift card to one of Tango's partners or donate the balance to charity.

Tango's partners include Amazon, Macy's, Nordstrom, Best Buy, Nike, REI, Fandango, iTunes, Groupon, Gamestop, Target, Home Depot, Zappos, SpaFinder, and Starbucks.

Price: Starting from $5 increments.

Snuggle up anywhere with the perfect throw.

West Elm

Available in five different colours, this warm throw can go from the couch to the car to ice-skating and back.

Add a name or initials for a nice personal touch.

Price: $39

Keep all of your keys organised with this sleek key ring.

StackSocial

The days of bulky, disorganized key rings are over, thanks to KeySmart.

This handy contraption fits ten keys into a space around the size of a Swiss army knife, and it works the same way, with arms that pivot in and out. It also has a loop for a car key fob.

Price: $15.99

Stay stylish with a sock of the month membership.

Sock of the Month Club

Everyone ends up getting a new pair (or a dozen) of socks over the holidays. Make your socks the ones they remember by signing them up for Sock of the Month Club.

Each month, they will receive a newly designed pair of quality socks -- the design is a complete surprise to members -- that's bound to put a smile on their face and keep their toes toasty.

Price: $12 per month

Travel in style with a leather passport case.

Etsy

For the avid traveller, a passport is one of their most valuable assets. Keep it protected, and stylish, with this personalised leather passport wallet.

Price: $47

Help the traveller nap in public with the Ostrich Pillow light.

Studio Banana

The Ostrich Pillow light is perfect for travellers stuck on a long flight or layover.

It isn't much bigger than a sleep mask, but manages to cover your eyes and double as a pillow. It blocks out light, but doesn't completely remove you from your surroundings. Plus, when you're not wearing it, you can put it around you neck and it looks just like a scarf.

Price: $45

Bring travel memories back to life with photo prints.

Social Print Studio

With the high quality cell phone cameras, it's insanely easy to snap quality pictures at all times. Of course, the biggest drawbacks to those perfectly filtered photos is that they disappear when you turn off your phone or computer.

Keep favourite photos around with prints from Social Print Studio, which surround the pictures with reclaimed wood frames. You can also print calendars, photo strips, metal prints, magnets, and much more.

Price: $30

Stay hydrated with a space-efficient collapsible water bottle.

HYDAWAY

Save space -- and money -- with this efficient collapsible water bottle. Both sizes (12 oz. and 21 oz.) collapse to 1¼ inches to fit in a pocket, pack, or purse.

They even come with a nifty carry handle that fits your finger or a carabiner if you want to clip it to a backpack.

Price: $20

Keep organised with packing cubes.

Amazon

Packing cubes are essential if you're limited to a small suitcase. In addition to saving space, they will keep your things neatly organised when you're on the move.

Price: $21.24

Amp up travel photos with a lens kit for the iPhone.

Amazon

The lens kit has it all: A powerful zoom that lets you focus on distant objects, a hard case to easily attach the lens, a mini tripod for more precise positioning, a
universal phone holder to mount a range of different smart phones on the tripod, and a lens cleaning cloth.

Plus, the equipment doesn't take up much space and is easy to pack, making it perfect for the traveller eager to document their trips.

Price: $39.99 for iPhone 5 and $44.99 for iPhone 6

Your phone never has to die again with a portable phone charger.

Amazon

It's happened to us all: Your phone dies right before a picture perfect moment or as soon as you take a wrong turn.

That never has to happen again with a compact, portable charger that easily fits into your bag. This model works with the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, iPad, HTC, and more.

Price: $29.99

Work out wherever you are with the FitKit.

FitKit

It can be hard (and expensive) to get to the gym. Instead, make a gym for yourself at home with a few basic tools.

FitKit is a completely portable at-home gym kit. For less than $35, the basic kit includes an exercise band, a resistance tube, a jump rope and a stability attachment. You can also customise your kit online.

Price: $34.99

Make cardio workouts fly by with a health and fitness magazine subscription.

Everyone needs a good distraction while chugging along on the elliptical, bike, or treadmill. Offer inspiration with a sports or health and fitness magazine subscription, such as Runner's World, Health, ESPN, or Sports Illustrated.

Price: As low as $19.97 per year

Preserve race memories with custom-made bib coasters.

Gone For a Run

Every marathoner likes race keepsakes.

Keep their race memories alive by sending a picture or colour copy of their last bib to Gone for a Run, which will reproduce it on a stone coaster for the perfect conversation starter.

Price: $21.99

Keep runners warm and entertained with a hat that has removable headphones.

Amazon

Forget messing with headphones and headbands.

This beanie has removable headphones that won't slip as you run, but will keep you warm along the way.

Price: $24.95

Stay organised with a durable gym bag.

Under Armour

No one likes mixing clean and sweaty clothes, or throwing their dirty gym wear into their everyday bag or purse. This gym bag has several compartments to fit your running shoes, sweaty clothes, change of clothes, water bottle, and other workout necessities.

Price: $44.99

Help yogis strike a pose with a fun yoga mat.

Yoga Design Lab

This lightweight microfiber yoga towel is easy to travel with and will fit nicely in a bag with your sneakers.

It's insanely absorbent, making it a great option if you're into hot yoga, but also works for regular yoga class.

Price: $39

Get pumped up with the bite-sized iPod shuffle.

Apple

Working out with a bulky iPhone can be a challenge.

Trade in a hefty iPhone for a lightweight iPod shuffle during workouts. It hold hundreds of songs, which is more than enough room for essential workout jams, and is easy to wear. Clip it to your workout gear, backpack, or purse strap, and it stays put, whether you're running an errand or running around the track.

Price: $49

Track activity levels with the Jawbone UP Move.

Amazon

Most fitness trackers come with a hefty price tag, but Jawbone has an affordable and durable product that will count your steps, keep track of your calories burned, and monitor your sleep. You can download the UP app on your iPhone or Android to track your food, drink, calories, and nutrients, and connect with friends and family who also use the UP Move.

The device is tiny and easy to attach to your shirt, pants pocket, or backpack. Clip it on at the start of each day and get moving.

Price: $24.95

Make background music effortless with a mini Bluetooth speaker.

Target

This Bluetooth speaker streams music from an iPhone, Android, or Blackberry to keep up a steady stream of festive tunes.

Plus, it's 3 inches wide, and less than 3 inches tall, so you can hide it anywhere from the bookshelf to the centrepiece of your holiday table for mysteriously convenient ambiance.

Price: $28.49

Take your photos up a notch with the GripTight GorillaPod Stand.

Amazon

iPhone cameras get better with each upgrade, but it's human error that's sometimes impossible to correct.

The GripTight GorillaPod Stand is a great tool for anyone with shaky hands who wants to take a clearer, cleaner photo (or a more impressive selfie) with their phone.

Its adjustable grip holds any phone, while flexible legs hold your phone steady on nearly any surface or wrap around available anchors like tree branches or poles.

Price: $14.50

Carry favourite memories with a custom printed phone case.

Shutterfly

There are endless phone case options, but the only way to get one unique to you is to create your own. And how better to do that than with your favourite shots from Instagram?

Put together a grid like the one in the picture, or print fewer, bigger photos in different patterns.

Price: $20

Keep things classy with a wooden Apple Watch charging stand.

Amazon

For your family member or friend with the sleek Apple Watch, let them charge it in style with a cherry wood charging stand.

It will add a bit of class to your desk, coffee table, or night stand.

Price: $34.99

Eliminate annoying headphone cords with Bluetooth earbuds.

Amazon

Keeping headphones untangled is one of the great mysteries we have yet to solve. Thanks to these Bluetooth earbuds, you'll never have to worry about unruly, tangled headphones again.

These are particularly great for gym rats as well -- lift the cord off your neck for the perfect workout.

Price: $44.99

Have a handy USB charger on your key-chain at all times with the NomadKey.

NOMAD

NomadKey makes use of something you always have with you -- your keys. The USB charger looks like a key and goes wherever you do, ensuring that you'll be able to charge your phone even if your host has a different type of phone and charger than you do.

Price: $19.95

Microsoft's Universal Mobile Keyboard will work with whatever device you have.

Microsoft

The compact keyboard comes with settings for your Android, Apple, or Windows phones and tablets.

Price: $39.99

Cross things off your to-do list with a mini notebook.

Moleskine

Whether scribbling phone messages, taking notes during a meeting, or ploughing through a to-do list, everyone needs a notebook -- and you can't go wrong with a high quality Moleskine.

Available in colours including blue, yellow, and green, these mini notebooks can travel with you in a back pocket, wallet, or small purse.

Price: $12.95

Bring out the inner baker in anyone with a recipe in a jar.

Crazy Little Projects

Everyone ends up with a pile of holiday sweets throughout the month of December -- make your baked goods unique by putting the ingredients of your favourite recipe in a festive mason jar. Attach a print out of the recipe and let them whip up the holiday treat themselves. Even the novice baker will be able to toss the ingredients together and stick them in the oven.

You could also fill a mason jar with hot chocolate mix, peppermint bark, cinnamon sticks and spices, or other festive holiday candies.

Price: $6 for a 16 oz mason jar plus the cost of ingredients

Keep things interesting in the office with mini walkie talkies.

Urban Outfitters

These tiny walkie talkies have an impressive 150 foot range so you and your Secret Santa can communicate across the office. They come with batteries and fit in your pocket.

Price: $15

Take refreshments on the road with the nesting wine glass.

L.L. Bean

This plastic wine 'glass' is meant for campers, so you know it's indestructible enough to bring just about anywhere, whether to a tailgate, a backyard barbecue, or a bonfire on a snowy night.

Price: $9.95

Do something different after dinner with Bananagrams.

Amazon

Anyone from your first-grade niece to your 80-year-old grandfather can join in on Bananagrams, the Scrabble-esque word game.

It comes in a silly, easily portable pouch and doesn't require a board, so you can simply push plates aside at the dinner table and start playing.

Price: $12.22

Satisfy a coworker's sweet tooth with chocolate mice.

Williams-Sonoma

Chocolate is usually a safe go-to, and ears and a tail make it a little more fun.

Price: $16.95

Keep wine chilled for hours with the Corkcicle.

www.corkcicle.com

The Corkcicle does away with the need for leaky tubs of ice at holiday parties.

It looks like a regular cork stopper, but when inserted in bottles, the frozen icicle-shaped wand keeps wine chilled for hours. Tie your gift together nicely by including a nice bottle of wine.

Price: $11.81 plus the cost of the wine

Entertain the younger (or younger at heart) family members with a popcorn popper.

Amazon

Popcorn is a cheap, easy, and extremely fun snack to have on hand for a party, a dinner, impromptu guests, or a quiet Netflix night at home.

With this bright red stovetop popper, you'll always have snacks popping in the background.

Price: $29.99

Make holiday cocktails in style with an automatic cocktail mixer.

Amazon

It doesn't take a mathematical genius to figure out how wildly overpriced restaurant cocktails have become.

This one from Epicureanist mixes and dispenses drinks with a touch of a button, and marks exact measurements for perfect pours.

Price: $29.98

Make appetizers elegant with a slate cheese board.

Amazon

Everyone loves cheese, and a simple slate cheese board can branch out from dairy to serve just about any appetizer.

It comes with a piece of chalk to label your brie and convince guests of your latent artistic genius. If you want to add to the gift, include a few blocks of nice cheese or a festive cheese knife.

Price: $29.95

Break your Starbucks habit and pick up a coffee press.

Amazon

A good cup of coffee can get even the most comfortable guest out of bed (and revive the most gracious host).

Any coffee lover will love a sleek French press, such as this SterlingPro that makes up to eight cups. Tack on their favourite coffee beans or a festive mug if you want to dress up the gift.

Price: $29.97

Give the caffeine-lover person on your list a monthly delivery of coffee.

MistoBox

With an overwhelmingly large selection of coffee grinds out there, it can be tricky to know what to buy. Give the coffee-lover a variety of the best beans with a MistoBox subscription.

The company matches you with coffees you'll love from over 30 of the country's best artisan coffee roasters after you fill out a preference survey. All coffee is roasted for your order, shipped directly to you, and arrives in as few as three days after it's been roasted.

Price: $20 for a one month subscription

Stay caffeinated on the go with a trusty travel French press mug.

Amazon

We all have mornings where we sleep through our alarm clocks and have to dash out the door breakfast-less -- and coffee or tea are essential on those days. Brew your coffee or tea on the run with this stainless steel travel French press coffee and tea mug.

Bonus: You won't have to worry about spills, thanks to its spill resistant lid with a built-in plunger.

Price: $25.67

Decorate for the holidays (or any days) with stackable trays made in Guatemala.

Noonday Collection

These pinewood trays are made by a family carpentry shop in Guatemala and sold by The Noonday Collection, a for-profit company that partners with artisans in the developing world, makes them no-interest loans, and pays them in advance for their wares.

Price: $36

Do good with one of Sudara's chill tee-shirts.

Sudara

These shirts do good. In other words, just purchasing one is an investment in the work of Sudara, a clothing company created to provide employment for and empower the women of India who, without work, may end up in the cycle of sex trafficking.

All proceeds from purchases are reinvested back into the business.

Price: $33

Dress up your office or bedroom with a hand embroidered calendar from the Philippines.

Etsy

Support the native women of the Philippines working to bring themselves and their families out of the circle of poverty through the art of embroidery by purchasing

one of their beautiful, hand embroidered calendars.

The women artisans are based in the town of Anapla in the Philippines. Each calendar comes wrapped in tissue paper, with a postcard that explains the mission.

Price: $28.99

Rep your city while making needy residents more comfortable by wearing Skyline Socks.

Skyline Socks

Showcasing American skylines including New York, Chicago, Seattle, and Washington DC, Skyline Socks donates a pair to a local resident in need for each pair purchased.

Price: $13.95

Stay squeaky clean, and help others in need, with SoapBox products.

SoapBox

For every bar of soap you buy through SoapBox, they donate a bar of soap to a person in need. That means, if you buy the mid-sized holiday bundle -- which includes nine bars of a variety of soaps -- SoapBox will donate nine bars of soap to communities in need.

Price: $40 for the 'Classic Holiday Bundle'

