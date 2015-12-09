50 fantastic holiday gifts for $50 or less

Giving the perfect gift is tricky enough as is — doing it on a budget only complicates things.
Save your stress.
We found 50 gifts that are bound to please anyone on your list, from the foodie to the gym rat to the world traveller.
Read on to see how far $50 can go:
Whether for home or the office, this revolving numeral perpetual brass desk calendar is just as decorative as it is practical.
Aside from evoking Mad Men vibes, it will keep you from checking the date -- and getting distracted -- on your phone.
Price: $27.99
For most of us, the temperature is dropping.
Anyone with cold ears -- and a sense of humour -- will appreciate this 'mad bomber hat,' which comes in various colours. There's also a women's style and an option for kids.
Price: $39.95
You can't go wrong with a soft pair of flannel bottoms for the winter months. If you aren't crazy about the holiday red, they come in three other colours.
There are also holiday themed flannel PJs made specifically for women.
Price: $34.95
$50 would barely put a dent in the cost of college degrees today, but it's a start.
Anyone in the country can open a state-sponsored college savings account, called a '529 plan,' in another's name -- from your niece or nephew to your best friend's kid. There's no limit to how many plans you can open or who can contribute to them.
Here's a great guide to getting started with a 529 plan.
Also, the College Savings Plans Network (CSPN) is an excellent resource.
Price: Up to $50
Americans waste billions of dollars on unused gift cards every year, and it's about time we stopped the cycle.
Tango Cards are great because they're entirely digital. Once gifted, the user can redeem the 'card' for a gift card to one of Tango's partners or donate the balance to charity.
Tango's partners include Amazon, Macy's, Nordstrom, Best Buy, Nike, REI, Fandango, iTunes, Groupon, Gamestop, Target, Home Depot, Zappos, SpaFinder, and Starbucks.
Price: Starting from $5 increments.
Available in five different colours, this warm throw can go from the couch to the car to ice-skating and back.
Add a name or initials for a nice personal touch.
Price: $39
The days of bulky, disorganized key rings are over, thanks to KeySmart.
This handy contraption fits ten keys into a space around the size of a Swiss army knife, and it works the same way, with arms that pivot in and out. It also has a loop for a car key fob.
Price: $15.99
Everyone ends up getting a new pair (or a dozen) of socks over the holidays. Make your socks the ones they remember by signing them up for Sock of the Month Club.
Each month, they will receive a newly designed pair of quality socks -- the design is a complete surprise to members -- that's bound to put a smile on their face and keep their toes toasty.
Price: $12 per month
For the avid traveller, a passport is one of their most valuable assets. Keep it protected, and stylish, with this personalised leather passport wallet.
Price: $47
The Ostrich Pillow light is perfect for travellers stuck on a long flight or layover.
It isn't much bigger than a sleep mask, but manages to cover your eyes and double as a pillow. It blocks out light, but doesn't completely remove you from your surroundings. Plus, when you're not wearing it, you can put it around you neck and it looks just like a scarf.
Price: $45
With the high quality cell phone cameras, it's insanely easy to snap quality pictures at all times. Of course, the biggest drawbacks to those perfectly filtered photos is that they disappear when you turn off your phone or computer.
Keep favourite photos around with prints from Social Print Studio, which surround the pictures with reclaimed wood frames. You can also print calendars, photo strips, metal prints, magnets, and much more.
Price: $30
Save space -- and money -- with this efficient collapsible water bottle. Both sizes (12 oz. and 21 oz.) collapse to 1¼ inches to fit in a pocket, pack, or purse.
They even come with a nifty carry handle that fits your finger or a carabiner if you want to clip it to a backpack.
Price: $20
Packing cubes are essential if you're limited to a small suitcase. In addition to saving space, they will keep your things neatly organised when you're on the move.
Price: $21.24
The lens kit has it all: A powerful zoom that lets you focus on distant objects, a hard case to easily attach the lens, a mini tripod for more precise positioning, a
universal phone holder to mount a range of different smart phones on the tripod, and a lens cleaning cloth.
Plus, the equipment doesn't take up much space and is easy to pack, making it perfect for the traveller eager to document their trips.
Price: $39.99 for iPhone 5 and $44.99 for iPhone 6
It's happened to us all: Your phone dies right before a picture perfect moment or as soon as you take a wrong turn.
That never has to happen again with a compact, portable charger that easily fits into your bag. This model works with the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, iPad, HTC, and more.
Price: $29.99
It can be hard (and expensive) to get to the gym. Instead, make a gym for yourself at home with a few basic tools.
FitKit is a completely portable at-home gym kit. For less than $35, the basic kit includes an exercise band, a resistance tube, a jump rope and a stability attachment. You can also customise your kit online.
Price: $34.99
Everyone needs a good distraction while chugging along on the elliptical, bike, or treadmill. Offer inspiration with a sports or health and fitness magazine subscription, such as Runner's World, Health, ESPN, or Sports Illustrated.
Price: As low as $19.97 per year
Every marathoner likes race keepsakes.
Keep their race memories alive by sending a picture or colour copy of their last bib to Gone for a Run, which will reproduce it on a stone coaster for the perfect conversation starter.
Price: $21.99
No one likes mixing clean and sweaty clothes, or throwing their dirty gym wear into their everyday bag or purse. This gym bag has several compartments to fit your running shoes, sweaty clothes, change of clothes, water bottle, and other workout necessities.
Price: $44.99
This lightweight microfiber yoga towel is easy to travel with and will fit nicely in a bag with your sneakers.
It's insanely absorbent, making it a great option if you're into hot yoga, but also works for regular yoga class.
Price: $39
Working out with a bulky iPhone can be a challenge.
Trade in a hefty iPhone for a lightweight iPod shuffle during workouts. It hold hundreds of songs, which is more than enough room for essential workout jams, and is easy to wear. Clip it to your workout gear, backpack, or purse strap, and it stays put, whether you're running an errand or running around the track.
Price: $49
Most fitness trackers come with a hefty price tag, but Jawbone has an affordable and durable product that will count your steps, keep track of your calories burned, and monitor your sleep. You can download the UP app on your iPhone or Android to track your food, drink, calories, and nutrients, and connect with friends and family who also use the UP Move.
The device is tiny and easy to attach to your shirt, pants pocket, or backpack. Clip it on at the start of each day and get moving.
Price: $24.95
This Bluetooth speaker streams music from an iPhone, Android, or Blackberry to keep up a steady stream of festive tunes.
Plus, it's 3 inches wide, and less than 3 inches tall, so you can hide it anywhere from the bookshelf to the centrepiece of your holiday table for mysteriously convenient ambiance.
Price: $28.49
iPhone cameras get better with each upgrade, but it's human error that's sometimes impossible to correct.
The GripTight GorillaPod Stand is a great tool for anyone with shaky hands who wants to take a clearer, cleaner photo (or a more impressive selfie) with their phone.
Its adjustable grip holds any phone, while flexible legs hold your phone steady on nearly any surface or wrap around available anchors like tree branches or poles.
Price: $14.50
There are endless phone case options, but the only way to get one unique to you is to create your own. And how better to do that than with your favourite shots from Instagram?
Put together a grid like the one in the picture, or print fewer, bigger photos in different patterns.
Price: $20
Keeping headphones untangled is one of the great mysteries we have yet to solve. Thanks to these Bluetooth earbuds, you'll never have to worry about unruly, tangled headphones again.
These are particularly great for gym rats as well -- lift the cord off your neck for the perfect workout.
Price: $44.99
NomadKey makes use of something you always have with you -- your keys. The USB charger looks like a key and goes wherever you do, ensuring that you'll be able to charge your phone even if your host has a different type of phone and charger than you do.
Price: $19.95
The compact keyboard comes with settings for your Android, Apple, or Windows phones and tablets.
Price: $39.99
Whether scribbling phone messages, taking notes during a meeting, or ploughing through a to-do list, everyone needs a notebook -- and you can't go wrong with a high quality Moleskine.
Available in colours including blue, yellow, and green, these mini notebooks can travel with you in a back pocket, wallet, or small purse.
Price: $12.95
Everyone ends up with a pile of holiday sweets throughout the month of December -- make your baked goods unique by putting the ingredients of your favourite recipe in a festive mason jar. Attach a print out of the recipe and let them whip up the holiday treat themselves. Even the novice baker will be able to toss the ingredients together and stick them in the oven.
You could also fill a mason jar with hot chocolate mix, peppermint bark, cinnamon sticks and spices, or other festive holiday candies.
Price: $6 for a 16 oz mason jar plus the cost of ingredients
These tiny walkie talkies have an impressive 150 foot range so you and your Secret Santa can communicate across the office. They come with batteries and fit in your pocket.
Price: $15
Anyone from your first-grade niece to your 80-year-old grandfather can join in on Bananagrams, the Scrabble-esque word game.
It comes in a silly, easily portable pouch and doesn't require a board, so you can simply push plates aside at the dinner table and start playing.
Price: $12.22
Chocolate is usually a safe go-to, and ears and a tail make it a little more fun.
Price: $16.95
The Corkcicle does away with the need for leaky tubs of ice at holiday parties.
It looks like a regular cork stopper, but when inserted in bottles, the frozen icicle-shaped wand keeps wine chilled for hours. Tie your gift together nicely by including a nice bottle of wine.
Price: $11.81 plus the cost of the wine
Popcorn is a cheap, easy, and extremely fun snack to have on hand for a party, a dinner, impromptu guests, or a quiet Netflix night at home.
With this bright red stovetop popper, you'll always have snacks popping in the background.
Price: $29.99
It doesn't take a mathematical genius to figure out how wildly overpriced restaurant cocktails have become.
This one from Epicureanist mixes and dispenses drinks with a touch of a button, and marks exact measurements for perfect pours.
Price: $29.98
Everyone loves cheese, and a simple slate cheese board can branch out from dairy to serve just about any appetizer.
It comes with a piece of chalk to label your brie and convince guests of your latent artistic genius. If you want to add to the gift, include a few blocks of nice cheese or a festive cheese knife.
Price: $29.95
A good cup of coffee can get even the most comfortable guest out of bed (and revive the most gracious host).
Any coffee lover will love a sleek French press, such as this SterlingPro that makes up to eight cups. Tack on their favourite coffee beans or a festive mug if you want to dress up the gift.
Price: $29.97
With an overwhelmingly large selection of coffee grinds out there, it can be tricky to know what to buy. Give the coffee-lover a variety of the best beans with a MistoBox subscription.
The company matches you with coffees you'll love from over 30 of the country's best artisan coffee roasters after you fill out a preference survey. All coffee is roasted for your order, shipped directly to you, and arrives in as few as three days after it's been roasted.
We all have mornings where we sleep through our alarm clocks and have to dash out the door breakfast-less -- and coffee or tea are essential on those days. Brew your coffee or tea on the run with this stainless steel travel French press coffee and tea mug.
Bonus: You won't have to worry about spills, thanks to its spill resistant lid with a built-in plunger.
Price: $25.67
These pinewood trays are made by a family carpentry shop in Guatemala and sold by The Noonday Collection, a for-profit company that partners with artisans in the developing world, makes them no-interest loans, and pays them in advance for their wares.
Price: $36
These shirts do good. In other words, just purchasing one is an investment in the work of Sudara, a clothing company created to provide employment for and empower the women of India who, without work, may end up in the cycle of sex trafficking.
All proceeds from purchases are reinvested back into the business.
Price: $33
Support the native women of the Philippines working to bring themselves and their families out of the circle of poverty through the art of embroidery by purchasing
one of their beautiful, hand embroidered calendars.
The women artisans are based in the town of Anapla in the Philippines. Each calendar comes wrapped in tissue paper, with a postcard that explains the mission.
Price: $28.99
Showcasing American skylines including New York, Chicago, Seattle, and Washington DC, Skyline Socks donates a pair to a local resident in need for each pair purchased.
Price: $13.95
For every bar of soap you buy through SoapBox, they donate a bar of soap to a person in need. That means, if you buy the mid-sized holiday bundle -- which includes nine bars of a variety of soaps -- SoapBox will donate nine bars of soap to communities in need.
