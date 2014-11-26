50 Fantastic Holiday Gifts For $50 Or Less

We all want the same thing from our gifts: to make someone else happy.

Sometimes, though, it’s a tricky balance between making our families and friends happy and maxing out the credit card.

Never fear.

We found 50 gifts that are bound to please anyone on your list — and you never have to show them the price tag.

In fact, you’d be amazed at what $US50 can buy.

Or find the right section for you:

For everyone on your list »

For the traveller »

For the gym rat »

For the host »

For the Instagrammer »

For the office gift exchange (under $US10) »

Gifts that give back »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.