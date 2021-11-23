Search

I went holiday shopping at Petco and PetSmart, and Petco’s giant Hanukkah section made my day

Talia Lakritz
Left: Hanukkah cat toys bought at Petco. Right: Christmas cat toys bought at PetSmart.
I went to check out the holiday collections at Petco and PetSmart. Talia Lakritz/Insider
  • I went holiday shopping for my cat at two competing pet stores: Petco and PetSmart.
  • Petco had tons of Hanukkah pet toys and other holiday items, while PetSmart had a smaller selection.
  • I preferred Petco’s wider selection of cat and Hanukkah items.
My first stop on my hunt for a holiday present for my cat was the Petco near Union Square in New York City.
The exterior of a Petco store in New York City.
Petco in New York City. Talia Lakritz/Insider
There are several Petco locations around Manhattan, but I chose this once since it was a short walk away from a PetSmart store. In total, Petco has more than 1,500 locations across the US, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, including some with veterinary hospitals.
The holiday pet toys were located right at the front of the store — just as one might expect for late November.
Holiday-themed pet toys for sale at Petco.
Holiday-themed pet toys for sale at Petco. Talia Lakritz/Insider
Petco had holiday-themed pet outfits like Santa costumes on display.
I was impressed by the wide selection of holiday toys across the store.
Christmas-themed pet toys for sale at Petco.
Christmas pet toys at Petco. Talia Lakritz/Insider
There were plenty of snowman and gingerbread man-shaped toys for both dogs and cats.
These pickle-shaped cat toys looked delightful.
Cat toys in the shapes of pickles for sale at Petco.
Pickle-shaped pet toys at Petco. Talia Lakritz/Insider
Hiding pickles on the tree is an American Christmas tradition, but there are conflicting theories about how it got started. Whatever the reason, these toys were very cute.
Even the dog food buffet was decked out in tinsel and ribbon.
A dog food buffet at Petco decorated for the holidays.
The dog food buffet at Petco was decorated for the holidays. Talia Lakritz/Insider
Petco also featured a deli with fresh refrigerated dog food.
The lower level of Petco featured supplies for fish and birds, as well as a grooming salon for dogs.
An aerial view of the second floor of Petco.
The lower floor of Petco. Talia Lakritz/Insider
The railings of the staircase between the floors were also decorated with tinsel.
As I walked further into Petco, I was so excited to find a large shelf full of Hanukkah-themed pet toys.
A selfie of a woman taken in front of Petco's Hanukkah toy display.
I loved Petco’s Hanukkah toy display. Talia Lakritz/Insider
I celebrate Hanukkah, and I am always thrilled when it’s represented in holiday displays with more than just a token menorah.

This wasn’t just a few Hanukkah items — it was a three-sided display shelf full of different toys to choose from.

In particular, I loved the latke and jelly doughnut-shaped catnip toys.
Stuffed latke and jelly doughnut-shaped cat toys at Petco.
Latke and jelly doughnut-shaped cat toys at Petco. Talia Lakritz/Insider
Fried foods like latkes and jelly doughnuts are traditionally eaten on Hanukkah.
I got a gefilte fish wand toy and a Hanukkah-themed set that included a mouse wearing a yarmulke.
A woman holding a cat wand toy and a set of Hanukkah cat toys.
My Petco purchases. Talia Lakritz/Insider
The set also featured a stuffed piece of gelt (chocolate coin) and a ball with a bell inside. Each toy cost $US6.99 ($AU10), bringing the total with tax to $US15.22 ($AU21).
My next stop was PetSmart, located about an eight-minute walk from Petco.
The exterior of PetSmart in New York City.
PetSmart in New York City. Talia Lakritz/Insider
As far as I could tell, this Flatiron location is the only PetSmart store in Manhattan.

There are 1,500 stores in the US, with some offering services including boarding, grooming, and veterinary care.

The holiday-themed pet products weren’t situated at the entrance of the store.
The entrance of PetSmart.
The view upon walking into PetSmart. Talia Lakritz/Insider
Instead, there was pet food and an advertisement for PetSmart grooming services.
PetSmart had a solid holiday collection, but not as wide of a selection as Petco.
Christmas pet toys on display at PetSmart.
Christmas toys on display at PetSmart. Talia Lakritz/Insider
Santa, wreath, and Christmas tree-shaped plush toys were on display.
While the holiday selection at PetSmart wasn’t as large, they did have a few unique items, like a cardboard cat-sized gingerbread house.
A holiday gingerbread house for cats at PetSmart.
A cat gingerbread house at PetSmart. Talia Lakritz/Insider
The gingerbread house retailed for $US19.99 ($AU28).
PetSmart also had some cute dog-friendly holiday cookies, which I hadn’t seen at the Petco I visited.
Christmas pet toys on display at PetSmart.
More Christmas toys. Talia Lakritz/Insider
While they weren’t any cookies for cats, dog owners might enjoy gifting their pets a festive treat.
However, PetSmart’s Hanukkah section was much smaller than Petco’s.
The Hanukkah section at PetSmart.
The small Hanukkah section at PetSmart. Talia Lakritz/Insider
All of the Hanukkah items on PetSmart’s one Hanukkah shelf — bandanas, plush toys, and tennis balls — were designed for dogs. 
The checkout line at PetSmart featured more plush holiday toys.
Holiday-themed pet iems on display in the checkout line at PetSmart.
Items on display in the checkout line at PetSmart. Talia Lakritz/Insider
Again, most of them were designed for dogs and not cats.
Since there were no Hanukkah cat items, I bought similar Christmas-themed toys as I had at Petco: a snowman wand toy and a set that included a toy mouse and balls.
A woman holding a cat wand toy and a set of cat toys from PetSmart.
My PetSmart purchases. Talia Lakritz/Insider
Both items came out to $US17.45 ($AU24) — slightly more expensive than Petco, but the toy set included more pieces.
I preferred holiday shopping at Petco because of its wide selection, including more cat and Hanukkah-themed items.
A woman holds up two shopping bags, one from Petco and one from PetSmart.
My Petco and PetSmart purchases. Talia Lakritz/Insider
If you’re looking for more unique items, like dog holiday cookies or cat gingerbread houses, then PetSmart would be the way to go. But for my purposes, Petco had more options for cats and a Hanukkah section that made my day.
About the Author
Talia Lakritz