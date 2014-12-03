What Women REALLY Want For The Holidays

It’s never easy to pick out gifts for the women in your life. Something you think they will absolutely love might turn out to be a terrible idea.

We asked the women of Business Insider what they REALLY want for the holidays and found the perfect places to find those gifts.

So if you have to buy a gift for a special lady in your life, pay attention and take our advice.

'A new hat and gloves -- maybe cashmere or something warm.' Keeping warm in winter doesn't mean having to sacrifice style. Cashmere is soft and warm, and it's an indulgence that one might not buy for themselves. Buy her a cashmere infinity scarf, or cashmere gloves with 'Touch Tech,' which will keep her hands warm while she texts. Price:$US89, $US42 'A Go Pro (+ Drone)!' One reporter really wants a Go Pro (and a drone to strap it on!). There are several different models of GoPros, but the company says the HERO is the perfect model for the 'entry-level' Go Pro user. Price: $US129.99 'If I got all candles and blankets for Christmas, I'd be so happy.' 'I love throw blankets and candles. Candles can be weirdly expensive (especially if they're nice) and I always like to have some nice ones on hand, and a cashmere throw blanket is something that you don't know you need until you have it,' a BI-staffer said. You can't go wrong with a Cashmere throw, and a crisp, fresh smelling candle is the perfect complement. Go to Bloomingdale's for an Arlotta Cashmere throw, and pick up a Volupsa candle while you're there. Price: $US279.99, $US22.50 Classpass is a great gift for the active woman in your life. An Operations Associate would love Classpass, an 'alternative gym membership' that gives members the chance to take unlimited classes at boutique work out studios in their city. Classpass is currently in nine cities across the U.S. and is continuously expanding. Classpass has yoga studios, spinning classes, barre method classes, and many more. Price: $US99/month 'A really cool wine rack.' A great gift for the wine lover in your life is a really nice bottle of wine that they may not normally splurge on for herself. But where is she going to put that bottle of wine before drinking it? A wooden wine rack like this one will keep all of her wines in one place and will also look great on her bar, or even her kitchen countertop. Price: $US17.99 'I'm almost never without a watch, and I've been wearing the same one for years.' A watch is something that every woman needs, and the Daniel Wellington Classic St. Andrews watch is something she can wear every day. It has an interchangeable strap, so she can change up the look without buying an entirely new watch. Price: $US229 'A new gym bag! I currently use a book bag.' Just in time for that New Year's resolution, buy her a stylish gym bag like this one from Lulu Lemon. There's a spot for a water bottle, a yoga mat, and a separate compartment for a laptop so it can be used as a gym and work bag combo. Price: $US128 'A Polaroid camera.' One Business Insider intern says that 'Urban Outfitters has some really cool ones and they are a fun gift.' This Fujifilm version is small enough for her to stick in her purse to snap lots of photos while she's out on the town, and it comes in four colours. Price: $US100 'I'd love donations in my name to my favourite radio stations/shows (WFUV, WNYC, 'This American Life') and my favourite charity, New York Cares.' Ira Glass is the host of This American Life. One of BI's senior editors would rather help others out during the holidays than get gifts for herself. The 'This American Life' podcast stays afloat with donations from loyal listeners, and local charities need donations around the holidays more than ever. You can donate to This American Life here. However, if she's not into this particular charity, she'll appreciate if you donate to whatever charity she supports. 'I'd really like a Kindle e-ink display e-reader, just for reading books.' Let's face it, between Candy Crush, Facebook, and Instagram, your iPad isn't the best place to settle down and read a book without distractions. A Kindle e-ink is the perfect device to load books -- and only books -- on to. Price: $US69.99 Wireless headphones make for an easier work out. One Business Insider woman wants Bragi wireless headphones. Bragi headphones work using Bluetooth and make listening to music while commuting or working out much easier. Bragi headphones are currently in pre-orders, so she'll be one of the first people to have them too. Price: $US299 'I'd really like to get one of these knives but they are really expensive.' Cut Brooklyn knives are really expensive but they are totally worth it for the cook in your life. Sydney Kramer, of Business Insider and food blog Crepes of Wrath says if you're going to buy one of these knives for someone, make it a chef's knife. All of the knives are hand-made and absolutely beautiful. Price: $US350-$US600 'A Corgi!' A dog is a lot of responsibility though, so maybe you should just get her a Corgi calendar instead. Price: $US11.99 'I'd love an entry-level road bike.' A great 'entry-level' road bike is Cannondale's CAAD10. It's one of the lightest bikes on the market, and the narrow handlebars with brakes closer to the hands makes it easier for a woman to ride. Price: $US1,680

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.