Holiday Gifts For Your Laid Off Friends

Now, here’s a tough one. Your pal is laid off and it’s holiday time. Do you get her a J. Crew sweater or 500 business cards?



That and some other ideas, via ABC News.

Ride to a job fair or anyting else job related. Gas, cabs, bus…these things all cost money.

Lunch, either with you or a gift certificate to a place like Starbucks.

Reading material, either through paid subscription or free, if you can take the time to sign your pal up.

500 business cards. Cheaper than you think and such a thoughtful gift.

Resume doctor service.

Cheap device to check email while out pounding the pavement. If she doesn’t have an iPhone of Blackberry you can sign her up for Peek which only costs $100 for the device and then $20 a month.

Job lead tracking site such as JibberJobber, for $10 a month.

