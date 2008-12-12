Holiday Gifts For Your Laid Off Friends

Now, here’s a tough one. Your pal is laid off and it’s holiday time. Do you get her a J. Crew sweater or 500 business cards?
That and some other ideas, via ABC News.
- Ride to a job fair or anyting else job related. Gas, cabs, bus…these things all cost money.
- Lunch, either with you or a gift certificate to a place like Starbucks.
- Reading material, either through paid subscription or free, if you can take the time to sign your pal up.
- 500 business cards. Cheaper than you think and such a thoughtful gift.
- Resume doctor service.
- Cheap device to check email while out pounding the pavement. If she doesn’t have an iPhone of Blackberry you can sign her up for Peek which only costs $100 for the device and then $20 a month.
- Job lead tracking site such as JibberJobber, for $10 a month.
