Holiday Gifts For Your Laid Off Friends

Now, here’s a tough one. Your pal is laid off and it’s holiday time. Do you get her a J. Crew sweater or 500 business cards?

  • Ride to a job fair or anyting else job related. Gas, cabs, bus…these things all cost money.
  • Lunch, either with you or a gift certificate to a place like Starbucks.
  • Reading material, either through paid subscription or free, if you can take the time to sign your pal up.
  • 500 business cards. Cheaper than you think and such a thoughtful gift.
  • Resume doctor service.
  • Cheap device to check email while out pounding the pavement. If she doesn’t have an iPhone of Blackberry you can sign her up for Peek which only costs $100 for the device and then $20 a month.
  • Job lead tracking site such as JibberJobber, for $10 a month.

 

