23 Geek-Worthy Science Gifts

Sometimes shopping for your geeky friend can feel more like taking a pop quiz.

He likes space, but you don’t even know what planet Earth is from the Sun. She’s into chemistry, but you don’t have the slightest idea what the periodic table looks like. How to find a gift that suits your friend and doesn’t make you look like an idiot…

Relax. We’ve got you covered.

From bioluminescent dinosaur pets to beautiful wall prints of the solar system or jewelry made with Martian dust, something on our list is bound to please and impress.

Watch magnetism in action. Made with teeny iron-based particles, this moldable magnetic putty acts like a magnet, moving paperclips and 'eating' other magnets. Warning: This is one addictive toy. $US15 at Uncommon Goods. Grow a glow-in-the-dark plant. A team of science and maths researchers experimenting in the lab recently stuck genes that code for glowing proteins (the type that fireflies and some bioluminescent bacteria contain naturally) into a batch of plant DNA. Several trials and nearly half a billion dollars in Kickstarter donations later, the result was eerily glowing potted plants first shipped to backers at the end of last year. $US100 for a glowing plant, $US40 for a pack of 50-100 glowing plant seeds, or $US150 for a glowing rose at Glowing Plant. Quantify your coffee. Vessyl, a smart cup that tells you exactly what's inside your drink, uses sensors built into its inner walls to analyse the molecules inside whatever liquid you pour inside. It works with everything from coffee to beer, wine, juice, and even smoothies and protein shakes. $US99 pre-order at MyVessyl.com. Geek out over Interstellar. Catch unlimited showings of the sci-fi thriller featuring scientists Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and David Gyasi as they try to save the world from its impending demise. Even Neil deGrasse Tyson, who live-tweeted the film, praised some scenes for their scientific accuracy. $US19.99 to $US34.99 for an unlimited ticket at participating AMC theatres. Shower with science. Perfect for the science nerd in your life, this decorative shower curtain will add chemistry to any bathroom. $US24.61 on Amazon. Make yourself a mobile DJ. This speaker-in-a-mason-jar is perfect for any geeky friend who also happens to be a hipster. Hook it up to an iPhone or an electric guitar to share your tunes with a crowd. $US65 at Uncommon Goods. Discover some of the planet's weirdest animals. In 'WTF, Evolution?!,' science journalist Mara Grunbaum introduces us to more than 100 creepily strange creatures, from lizards that shoot three-foot streams of blood from their eyes to fishes with teeth on the outside of their mouths. $US9.50 on Amazon. Grace your walls with a vintage tribute to the first space satellite. This distinctive print features a classic design from a vintage Russian matchbox. Perfect for a living room or bedroom that needs a little space. $US24.19 on Etsy. Make tiny sci-fi sculptures. Ferrofluids, solutions made of hundreds of tiny particles less than 10 nanometres in diameter, form striking, spiky patterns when they come near magnets. Move the magnets and watch the ferrofluid jump and slide. $US23.99 at ThinkGeek. Marvel at the night sky. You don't need a fancy telescope to spot glowing planets, moons, and galaxies. These binoculars let you scan the Milky Way, Jupiter and its moons, and the Andromeda Galaxy. Date night + astronomy = awesome. $US69.95 at The Space Store. Dress up your phone in physics. This elementary particles iPhone case displays the current standard model, including the building blocks of matter (fermions) and the carriers of forces (bosons). The big H at the top right is the Higgs Boson! $US30 on Society 6. Suit up for space. No, not that kind of suit. This tie displays the glowing, multi-coloured Orion Nebula in all its Milky Way glory. This nebula is certainly worth a tribute -- it's only thanks to Orion that we know all we do about how stars and planetary systems form. $US32.95 on Zazzle. Set a room a-glow with a bioluminescent dino pet. Dozens of tiny dinoflagellates, a type of marine algae that harvest sunlight during the day and glow at night, come to life in this dino-shaped sculpture. The pet 'lives' for 1 to 3 months and has the potential to glow indefinitely, so long as you supply it with the right food. Pledge $US40 on Kickstarter and they will send you a pet. Rock your favourite element. These custom-made sterling silver necklaces can feature virtually any of the elements on the periodic table along with their atomic number. Don't know whether they prefer oxygen or gold? Get Lawrencium for Lawrence, or Selenium for Selena. $US35 on Etsy. Decorate a bag or coat with a tribute to the human body. These anatomically correct pins feature detailed sketches of a skull, heart, brain, hand, rib cage, and spine. $US4.99 for a set of 6 on Etsy. Give someone a little piece of the moon. Literally. The moon is constantly being bombarded by flying rock and other wayward space objects. Because its gravity is so weak, pieces of the planet often go flying into space. Some of this material makes its way toward us, getting trapped by Earth's gravity and landing somewhere across the globe. This piece of lunar meteorite, also known as feldspathic granulitic breccia, comes in a special plastic case so you can show it off to friends and family. $US55 at The Space Store. Own a chunk of the world's lightest material. Composed of up to 99.98% air by volume, aerogel materials are the same ones used by NASA to make the Mars Rover as light and durable as possible. $US80 for a heart-shaped piece. Spice up a suit with dino cuff links. They're made from cherry wood, so no two are exactly alike. Pick from Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, or Stegosaurus. $US11.35 for a pair on Etsy. Get lost in a sci-fi murder mystery. When a virus sweeps the planet, those who are infected are 'locked in' to their bodies without the power to speak or move. Thanks to futuristic technology, they can inhabit robot bodies -- and that's just the beginning. $US10.99 for the Kindle version or $US15.80 for a hard cover on Amazon. Show off a Martian necklace. Why settle for plain old earth rock when you can give someone a piece of jewelry made from Martian soil? The stone in this necklace is from a chunk of Mars that fell to Earth after being sent flying from the surface of its home planet. Before making its landing here on our planet, this little piece of rock likely spent thousands or even millions of years circling the solar system. $US69.95 at The Space Store. Make a sounding impression. Because of the varying size and shape of our vocal chords, we each create a unique sound wave when speaking the same words. Send a secret message or a standard greeting that will last forever. $US40.44 on Etsy. Now that you know what to buy your favourite science nerd, here's a list for the beer drinkers in your life. 15 Perfect Gifts For Beer Geeks >

