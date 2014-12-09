17 Holiday Gifts For Every Kind Of Mum

The holiday season is upon us, but don’t freak out — there’s still time to get your mum something other than a card.

Whether it’s your mother, grandma, step-mum, wife, sister, or daughter, it’s nice to make all the mums in our lives feel special.

Here are our picks for the best holiday gifts for mums this season, from gifts that pamper to accessories for the tech-obsessed.

She'll look both fashionable and tech-savvy with these earmuffs. These cute earmuffs can be worn with or without the cord plugged in, letting mum listen to all of her favourite music or talk on the phone on the go. They come in five colours from black to cream. Buy it: $US75 A gilded mug will remind your mum how special she is. You can never have enough mugs, especially a pretty one like this gilded initial cup (you can buy one that has 'M' for mum). Plus, every time your mum uses it she'll think of you. Buy it: $US10 Keep mum's hands from smelling like garlic with this cute little chopper. For mums who love to cook with garlic, this handy little garlic chopper will save their hands from smelling for the next few days. The cute little gadget rolls on her counter and neatly chops up three heads of garlic in seconds. It's also dishwasher safe. Buy it: $US11 All mums will appreciate a family-oriented gift like this wall calendar. Sentimental mums will enjoy flipping through the months of the year with pictures of you and your family. Bonus points if you add childhood pictures. Shutterfly calendars also allow you to add personalised birthdays and family events, too. Buy it: $US15+ A portable charger will make sure mum's phone never runs out of battery. For the tech-obsessed mum who's always running low on power, get her a cute charger that will keep her phone's battery lasting all day long. This colourful version is stylish and comes with a mobile charger and USB cable for convenient use. Buy it: $US30 Spoil your mum with a luxurious pair of slippers. These UGG slippers are classic and cozy, and will keep your mum's feet snug during the winter months. The chic pair is cushioned with sheep and lamb wool, and the cuff can be worn up or down. Buy it: $US120 Amp up her entertaining game with this cool cheese plate. If you've been searching for the perfect cheese set for your mum, look no further. With room for cheese and crackers, this board also features a built-in sliding knife tray with cheese knives and tools. It's both cool and functional. Buy it: $US79 A heated neck and shoulder wrap will ease any holiday stress. This Hammacher Schlemmer heat wrap soothes sore muscles with penetrating heat that stimulates blood circulation. It has slightly weighted edges and a magnetic closure so it doesn't fall off, and will make your mum feel nice and toasty. Buy it: $US70 Buy the mum who loves to cook a Vitamix blender. Your foodie mum will love the 'Ferrari of Blenders.' The Vitamix 5200 has twice the motor strength of the average blender, and pulls food more efficiently through the blades meaning it can blend just about anything. She'll be able to whip up everything from soups to margaritas. Buy it: $US480 Free your mum's hands with a cross-body bag. Fashion-forward mums will love shopping and running errands with a cross-body bag, like this one from Marc Jacobs. It's big enough to hold all the essentials and functional for her day-to-day routine. Plus, it's super cute. Buy it: $US198 A bathtub caddy will help your mum relax at home. This bamboo bath caddy has a built-in wine holder, book prop, and soap dish for the ultimate relaxing soak. To really take this gift to the next level, add some body scrub, candles, or other bath-time paraphernalia for your mum to use. Buy it: $US36 For the mum who loves her wine, buy an expensive decanter. A nice wine decanter can be the difference between a good glass of wine or a great one. Decanters will make her dinner parties even more festive and elegant, and this one from Nordstrom even has an engraved birch wood stopper for an extra level of sophistication. Buy it: $US45 Remind your mum how much your love her with a pretty necklace. A necklace like this pretty infinite gold one will remind your mum how much you care. It's dainty enough to wear every day, but the gorgeous gold will also add a touch of sparkle on a night out. Buy it: $US64 A fitness tracker will help active mums keep tabs on their stats. For the mum who loves to be active, the FitBit Charge lets her keep track of her steps, calories burned, and even her sleep schedule. It will also sync wirelessly to apps and her computer to seamlessly track her progress. Buy it: $US130 If your mum loves to knit, a yarn bowl will help her out. If your mum loves to knit, this yarn bowl would make the perfect gift. It will keep her yarn from rolling everywhere and feeds the yarn through a helpful 'J' hole so that her yarn stays in place (and far away from any 'helpful' pets). Buy it: $US35 Save mum the hassle of doing laundry with the Swash. To thank mum for doing your laundry all those years, buy her the Swash, a new laundry machine. It 'freshens' clothes by removing odours and wrinkles as well as restoring fit. The process (which takes as little as 10 minutes) gives customers more time between washes and dry cleaning. Buy it: $US500 A spa treatment is an unwrappable gift she'll appreciate. Being a mum -- no matter how old your kids are -- can be a stressful experience. Help her relax with a spa treatment, like a massage or facial. Book an appointment through a local spa or get her a gift certificate through a site like Spafinder.com. Buy it: varies Need more gift ideas? 14 Gifts That Teens Will Actually Love >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.