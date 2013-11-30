This editorial feature, “16 Gifts Every Investor Would Love,” is sponsored by Rosetta Stone.
For many, the actual act of holiday shopping is the scourge of an otherwise cheerful season.
A good gift is hard to find for anyone, but if you’ve got an investor in your life, it can prove especially difficult.
Not to fear, because we’ve got a bunch of great options for you.
Whether it’s a desktop essential, a must-have book, or a premium item, we have you covered this year.
Prices may vary, but these are sure to keep any investor risk-on for 2014.
In the years before Yahoo Finance, people actually got their quotes from ticker tape machines. Any investor will love this Dow Jones stock ticker floor case, perfect for the home office.
Benjamin Graham is considered the father of value investing. At Columbia, he taught a young Warren Buffett everything he knows today. Grab this 'definitive book on value investing' on Amazon.
Price: $16
Here's another antique, but this one will set you back a bit more.'There are dual pairs of electrodes on either side for connection to a telegraphic signal that relayed stock information from Western Union and for a storage battery. It is fairly heavy and includes a wooden base and glass dome.' Feel like Jay Gould or J.P. Morgan with this baby.
Bring good luck and good fortune with a 'money tree.' An 'easy-to-care-for' addition to spruce up the office.
Price: $60
Maybe they're a bit antiquated, but every financial professional should have a calculator on hand. And no calculator is better suited for the world of finance than the legendary HP 12C.
Price: $52
Trading is stressful. Watching Mad Money with Jim Cramer can also be stressful. Nevertheless, the show has this cheap, bull stress toy stocking-stuffer to get you through your darkest hours.
Price: $6
David Rosenberg was one of a handful of economists who saw bad things coming ahead of the financial crisis. At Gluskin Sheff, Rosenberg publishes a daily must-read newsletter with full up-to-minute commentary on the high frequency data. He also highlights the key stories from the NYTimes, WSJ, and FT. And all of it is synthesized into his ongoing investment thesis.
Price: $1,000 (Canadian dollars)
Estimize is an 'open financial estimates platform which facilitates the aggregation of fundamental estimates from independent, buy-side, and sell-side analysts, along with those of private investors and students.' Its earnings estimates have been 69% more accurate than Wall Street's consensus estimates.
Price: API (data feed of all the estimates) is $US1,000 a month, front-end of the website is free
Keep things in perspective with this monstrous chart of the S&P from 1928 to 2010. The 13' x 36' poster tracks the major index and visualizes major historical events along the way.
Price: $20
Get a framed share of your favourite stock and grab a piece of history for your wall.
Price: Share price + $US39 + frame
In the first edition of this book, economist Robert Shiller predicted the dotcom bubble. In the second edition, he predicted the housing bubble. This year he won the Nobel Prize in economics. There's no reason not to have this book.
Price: $10
ValueLine provides historical data on earnings, ratios, margins, and technicals. 'Each subscription provides three sections updated weekly, more frequently online, and a range of services and features that is prismatic in scope: richly detailed financial data, objective analysis, proven price and market predictions, powerful analytic tools, insightful commentary, and more.'
Price: $598
If there's one thing an investor needs, it's caffeine. Sure, you can always get a Keurig machine. But why not step it up this year with a tasty french press? This 'original, dome-topped French press coffee maker uses the classic 'plunger-style brewing method.' Old school.
Price: $40
How about a replica of this bad boy? Feel optimistic with this 'majestically crafted brass statue of a bull' on polished green marble. The 5-inch desk item is a scaled down version of the famous 7,100 pound bronze bull on Wall Street (pictured).
Price: $65
For one weekend only, Omaha becomes a necessary tourist destination. On May 4, the city will be home to the annual meeting shareholders meeting of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. First, you need to lock down at least one share, and then you can book your weekend in Omaha.
Price: One share of Berkshire Hathaway ($174,000) and a round-trip ticket to Omaha
It's the essential tool on Wall Street, used for everything from real-time market data to news to instant messaging. But for $US24,000 for a year-long subscription, you have to really want it.
Price: $24,000
