18 perfect holiday gifts for every type of mum

Your mum already has enough scented candles — why not opt for something more creative and thoughtful this year?

Whether it’s your mother, grandma, step-mum, wife, sister, or daughter, we’ve rounded up fun and inventive gift ideas for every type of mum, no matter if she’s an avid entertainer or a peaceful yogi.

From the practical to the lavish, here are 18 gifts that any mum would love to receive.

Make her sparkle with a pair of whimsical earrings. J. Crew Add a little glamour to Mum's look with these J. Crew earrings that instantly take an outfit from day to night. They're perfect for any holiday party, playful without being gaudy, and are something she likely wouldn't treat herself to. Price: $35 A portable charger will make sure Mum's phone never runs out of battery. Nordstrom If your tech-savvy mum is always running down her iPhone's battery, get her a cute charger that will keep her powered-up all day long. This floral version from Rebecca Minkoff quickly brings her battery back to life and is slim enough to keep in her purse for everyday use. Price: $78 A leather laptop case will keep Mum organised on the go. This Is Ground No matter how chaotic her day is, Mum will stay organised with this modern leather laptop case that keeps all of her necessities in one place. This mobile office has separate compartments for her phone, tablet, charger, headphones, and more, so she'll never scramble to find what she's looking for. Price: $399 Add some sparkle to her home with a fun throw pillow. Jonathan Adler If your mum loves to decorate, help glitz up her living room with a bright throw pillow that's just simple enough to keep out all year. This starburst version from Jonathan Adler adds a subtle touch of gold to any space, and it can be mixed and matched with almost any colour scheme. Price: $325 Health-conscious mums will love this appliance that turns vegetables into 'pasta.' Williams Sonoma From beets to zucchini to sweet potatoes, a spiralizer shreds any type of firm vegetable into noodles that can be used as a pasta replacement. It's a fun way to eat your veggies, and Mum will love being able to add a healthy touch to her old favourite recipes. This compact version from Williams-Sonoma is also collapsible, making it easy to store. Price: $49.95 Spruce up Mum's workspace with a chic desk organiser. Lulu & Georgia Every working mum appreciates a clear desk, and this Kate Spade tackle box keeps all her supplies cozily organised and tucked away. The kit includes a notepad, pencils, bow-shaped paper clips, and paper tape, so she'll always be prepared. Bonus: It will remind her of you whenever she sits down to work. Price: $39 Encourage her green thumb with a DIY herb garden kit. Shop Terrain Whether she's an expert in the garden or can barely keep flowers alive, these self-watering grow-your-own-herb kits make it easy for Mum to add fresh flavours to her cooking. Choose between cilantro, basil, parsley, and oregano, or start a full garden with all four. Price: $20 per kit Help her capture precious memories with an instant photo printer from Fujifilm. Amazon Let Mum instantly save special moments with this photo printer that can download pictures straight from her phone or tablet. It's Wi-Fi-accessible and simple enough that even the most technologically challenged can figure it out. Not to mention, it's also one of Oprah's favourite things this year. Price: $138 A flavour-infusing water bottle will help Mum stay hydrated all day. Brookstone Every active mum needs to re-hydrate after a long day, and this flavour-infusing water bottle from Brookstone makes it easier than ever to get in those eight daily glasses. Just add any fresh fruit or herb to the grinder at the bottom, shake, and let the water infuse itself with natural flavours -- minus the pulp or extra calories. The stainless steel shell will keep her water cool for hours. Price: $24.99 She'll be a standout hostess with with a polished set of serving utensils. Jayson Home For the mum who loves to entertain, a unique set of serving utensils will bring her dinner parties to the next level. This collection from Jayson Home features stainless steel tips and mother of pearl handles, and it can be used for everything from salad and vegetables to pot roast. Price: $45 Active mums can go from the treadmill to the office with this stylish Lululemon gym bag. Lululemon Whether she's an avid runner, loves to play tennis, or is addicted to SoulCycle, every active mum needs a quality gym bag. This option from Lululemon has compartments for her phone and yoga mat, as well as a removable laundry bag to keep clean and dirty clothes separate. Its durable outer shell is easy to wipe clean, and it's stylish enough to carry all day. Price: $128 Give Mum the gift of relaxation. Leif A moisturizing sugar scrub helps even the busiest mums relax and pamper themselves without having to make time for a drawn-out bath. The raw, organic sugar in this scrub from Soul Sunday exfoliates and smooths, while the organic coconut oil locks in moisture, leaving her skin soft and flake-free. Price: $18 Upgrade her classic pearls with a necklace from Tibi. Tibi Your mum probably already owns a string of pearls or two -- or three, or four. Upgrade her jewellery box with this updated take on the classic pearl necklace from Anita Ko for Tibi. It's still dressy enough for a nice occasion, but the fun twist will make her stand out. Price: $1,495 Remind her of her favourite trip with a gorgeous coffee table book. Anthropologie Indulge Mum's wanderlust with a coffee table book filled with dazzling photos of her favourite city. Whether it's Paris, Venice, or London, it will be a thoughtful reminder of her travels, even while she's at home. If it's NYC that captivated her, Serge Ramelli captures the grit and radiance of the city in his book 'New York.' Price: $75 Indulge her caffeine habit with a Nespresso coffee maker. Nespresso Any coffee-loving mum will appreciate a Nespresso machine. The simple pod system will completely streamline her mornings, with either coffee or espresso available at the touch of a button. And with so many flavours to choose from, it's an ideal excuse to drink more coffee and sample them all. Price: $158.99 Enhance her look with a structured black bag that will never go out of style. Net-a-Porter Upgrade Mum's everyday bag with a classic structured tote like this one from Givenchy. The roomy pockets will hold everything she needs throughout the day, and the sleek black colour matches any outfit. A pricey investment, yes, but also a staple she'll be able to use for the rest of her life. Price: $2,295 Help her stay organised with these stylish boxes from West Elm. West Elm Both pretty and functional, these mirrored boxes from West Elm will brighten any workspace, bathroom, or bedroom. The opaque boxes hide away clutter, and the vintage-slash-modern design can be enhanced or toned down to blend with other decor. Price: $39 to $49 Keep her warm all winter with a cashmere sweater. Bloomingdale's Keep Mum comfortable, yet stylish, all winter long with this luxurious sweater from Theory. Easily paired with tank tops, t-shirts, and dresses, the versatile cardigan will quickly become a wardrobe staple. The plush material will make her feel instantly pampered every time she slips it on. Price: $355

