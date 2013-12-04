14 Holiday Gifts Dad Is Sure To Love

Want to give your dad a gift this season that’s sure to make you the favourite child?
We scoured for the best products from booze to gadgets — you know, all the things the Man of the House loves — and compiled options for every budget.
Time to get shopping.
Buy him a three-month subscription for Birchbox Man, and each month he'll receive a package filled with top-tier grooming and lifestyle product samples. The variety from both well-known brands and emerging gems is the best way to help keep him hip.
Price: $60
If your dad is of the Ron Swanson variety, enable him to taste bacon as nature intended. The Original Baconkit contains everything you need to make five pounds of delicious cured bacon (no smoker required). All he needs to do is pick up the pork.
And unlike the commercial stuff, the homemade bacon won't shrivel, shrink, or release water when he cooks it.
Price: $US22.99
Here's a blast from the past updated for the digital era. Developed by Polaroid, the
14 MP Digital Polaroid Camera shoots and prints 3' x 4' photos by itself in less than a minute.
Dad can even crop and view the pictures before printing on the LCD screen.
Price: $299.95
Dad will want to keep his expensive liquor away from pesky in-laws and children home for Winter Break. The Lockey Bottle Lock slots into most standard-sized wine and liquor bottles and secures with a four-digit combination. Only his personal password will release the lock.
Price: $20.99
Glider Gloves Urban Style are some of the best touchscreen-compatible gloves on the market. Unlike most mitts that have teeny-tiny surface pads on the fingertips, these are made with a blend of conductive materials so the entire hand has touch response.
Plus, they're double-layered for warmth and have an anti-slip grip on the palms to hold his device securely.
Price: $24.99
The hot lather, straight-razor shave at The Art of Shaving transforms a grooming chore into a luxurious, rejuvenating experience. The traditional or royal shave packages include an application of their soothing pre-shave oil, shaving cream, and a hot towel to melt all his troubles away.
The Art of Shaving has locations all over the country.
Price: $35-$55
Luke, I am your father... and I made you pancakes. Williams-Sonoma's 'Star Wars' Heroes & Villains Pancake Molds include a set of three non-stick steel molds in Yoda, Darth Vader, and Stormtrooper shapes.
They're easy to use: Place on a preheated griddle and pour in your batter; once the first side has set, remove the molds and flip the pancakes.
Price: $7.99
Show him how fondly you remember those trips to the ballpark with a pair of cufflinks made of material salvaged from your home team's stadium seats. It's a handsome alternative to an oversized jersey, and each pair comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Available in Yankee, Shea, Wrigley, Dodger, Comiskey, RFK, Busch, Tiger, Fenway, Ebbetts Field, Polo Grounds, and Baltimore Memorial.
Price: $170 -- $US200
L.L. Bean doesn't mess around when it comes to staying warm -- they're Mainers.
The Wicked Good Moccasin is made from premium Australian sheepskin that insulates and draws away moisture to keep feet warm on chilly floors. A contoured memory foam footbed provides arch support and a better fit through the heel.
Price: $69
For the man who can't abandon his sentimental t-shirts, give a T-Shirt Quilt Blanket Box gift certificate. He can mail away up to 30 of his t-shirts and Project Repat will cut, stitch, and line a quilt made of them. The gift certificate covers the cost of the quilt and includes a pre-paid shipping envelope for Dad to mail his shirts in.
Price: $99.99
Now dad can access recipes, how-tos, and videos on his iPad or iPhone in the kitchen, worry-free. Chef Sleeves are ultra-clear, touch-sensitive baggies developed to protect those devices from any messy, slippery, or sticky situation. They're also reusable, and come in packs of 25.
Price: $20
These Manticore Stencil Art hand-painted vinyl records will add some colour to the man cave. They feature illustrations of his favourite musicians and TV/film characters in unexpected positions: Boba Fett playing the electric guitar, Ozzy Osbourne biting off Kermit the Frog's head, and Elvis magically making a dove appear.
Price: $30
The vintage-inspired frames from Warby Parker will update his look without breaking the bank.
Dad will also appreciate the give-back aspect -- for every pair of glasses sold, a pair is donated to someone in need. The Thatcher pair (pictured) was inspired by Buddy Holly, and provides a classic but bold look.
Price: $95 and up
