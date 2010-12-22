10 Last Minute Gift Ideas That Are Shockingly Cheap

Between mum, dad, brother, sister, boyfriend, girlfriend, aunt, uncle, cousin, and coworker, the holidays get expensive. But if you work it right, you can find great gifts for $5.00 or less.
We put together a list of awesome gifts you can get cheap and even at the last minute. So don’t stress out, just run out and grab one of these gifts.
It would definitely take some work, but for just four quarters you can give someone a whole house; or, at least the remains of one.
Price: $1.00
Where to buy: via Realtor.com
The Apple App Store now lets you give any app as a gift. Just make sure the recipient is still using that iPad, iPhone, or iPod and hasn't switched over to Android.
Price: $0.99 and up
Where to buy: In the App Store, find the application you want to give, simply click the dropdown menu next to 'Buy App' and select 'Gift This App'
You never know--that $1 scratch-off might just turn out to be the best gift the recipient got all year...
Price: $1.00
Where to buy: The New York Lottery offers nine 'Instant Scratch-off Games' that cost just $1 each to play.
You can buy this app for yourself, and then send personalised holiday cards to all your friends and family.
Price: $1.99
Where to buy: Apple App Store
If someone you know still insists on reading their favourite magazine in print, then now is the time to lock-up a one-year subscription for as low as $5.00.
Esquire, SmartMoney, Harper's Bazaar, Maxim, Inc., and Fast Company are just a few to name who are currently offering these bargain rate subscription deals.
Price: $5.00 and up (one-year subscription)
Where to buy: Amazon
No one can resist homemade cookies; the best part about this gift is they have a personal touch. Homemade cookies are perfect for co-workers.
Price: < $5.00 per batch
Recipe to try: Martha Stewart's Gingerbread Cookies
DVDs always make for a nice gift, and you can't go wrong with a classic comedy such as The Big Lebowski. The HD DVD version will set you back less than $5.
Price: $4.94
Where to buy: Amazon
This massage kit contains three different wooden tools to work out those cramps in sore muscles and feet; perfect for that special someone.
Price: $5.00
Where to buy: Walmart
You can't forget about the dog! This AKC-approved pet collar comes in varying colours and sizes.
Price: $3.99
Where to buy: Dog.com
For the Tea lover in your life, this makes for a great gift. Try teas from Teavana, like the Masala Chai Black Tea.
Price: $4.00
Where to buy: Teavana.com
