10 Awesome Gifts That Don't Look Cheap But Actually Are

Each year when the holidays rolled around, Rob Rohena used to give his employees Walmart gift certificates. But Rohena grew tired of giving a gift that helped line the pockets of the owners of a giant company. This year, Rohena is switching things up by giving his five employees gift certificates from his company’s own clients.



“Our clients were giving us business, so I wanted to give business back to them,” says Rohena, founder and chief executive of Goshen, Ind.-based interactive marketing agency Digital Integration Resources. The best part? Rohena barters for the gifts by deducting the amount of each certificate from his clients’ bill. “It’s a win for everybody,” he says.

Selecting the perfect holiday gifts for employees is different for each small-business owner. Perhaps you don’t have clients that offer great employee gifts. Maybe you want to shop around for a more affordable or personalised option.

What follows is a comprehensive list of gift ideas — from food to tech gear to stress relievers — that can match nearly any holiday budget, from as little as a few dollars up to $50:

