Our Last-Minute Holiday Gadget GIF Guide

Jillian D'Onfro
Gadget GIF GuideBusiness Insider / Mike Nudelman

Don’t worry if you still have to make some last-minute holiday purchases for the techie in your life: We’ve got some suggestions for you.

As a follow-up to our extensive 2013 Gadget Gift Guide, we’ve condensed our list and turned our suggestions into GIFs to give you an interesting look at some of the best gizmos out there.

The Nokia Lumia 1520 'phablet' is large and in charge with a great camera.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52af5e9569bedd7c1643dd68/nokialumia.gif' alt='NokiaLumia' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

Check out our full review.

Google's Chromecast gives you a cheap and easy way to get video, pictures, and music onto your TV.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52af48cc69bedd276543dd67/chromecast.gif' alt='Chromecast' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

The PlayStation 4 is cheaper and more powerful than its competition, the Xbox One.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52af4e6f69bedd416f43dd66/playstation4.gif' alt='Playstation4' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

For more information, check out our full review.

The Mophie Powerstation makes sure you're never stuck with a dead phone or tablet.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52af52b7eab8ea622343dd66/mophie.gif' alt='Mophie' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

The super-slim iPad Air is almost universally accepted as the best tablet made so far.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52af578cecad04cb5e6ee2d9/ipadair.gif' alt='IPad Air ' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

Google's Nexus 5 gives you the best Android smartphone experience out there at a bargain price.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52af6aedeab8eaa757e7892c/nexus5.gif' alt='Nexus5' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

See our in-depth review.

The FitBit Force will give you an interesting overview of your daily activity and sleep patterns.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52af6ead69bedd543f44aa0a/fitbit%20force.gif' alt='FitBit Force' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

Check out our full review of the FitBit Force here.

The new Xbox One offers entertainment for the whole family, not just gamers. Plus, its gesture and voice controls are pretty cool.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52af73f8ecad04d81e6e411b/xbox.gif' alt='XBox' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

See our full video review here

The iPhone 5S is a beautiful, powerful smartphone, and the Touch ID keeps your info secure.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52af78046bb3f7440765fad4/iphone5s.gif' alt='Iphone5s' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

Dive into our in-depth review here.

The Sonos Play:1 lets you stream your favourite music around your home wirelessly and with high-quality sound.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52af7d53ecad04a0306e411b/sonosspeakers.gif' alt='Sonosspeakers' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

