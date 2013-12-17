Our Last-Minute Holiday Gadget GIF Guide

Don’t worry if you still have to make some last-minute holiday purchases for the techie in your life: We’ve got some suggestions for you.
As a follow-up to our extensive 2013 Gadget Gift Guide, we’ve condensed our list and turned our suggestions into GIFs to give you an interesting look at some of the best gizmos out there.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52af5e9569bedd7c1643dd68/nokialumia.gif' alt='NokiaLumia' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Check out our full review.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52af48cc69bedd276543dd67/chromecast.gif' alt='Chromecast' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52af4e6f69bedd416f43dd66/playstation4.gif' alt='Playstation4' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
For more information, check out our full review.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52af52b7eab8ea622343dd66/mophie.gif' alt='Mophie' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52af578cecad04cb5e6ee2d9/ipadair.gif' alt='IPad Air ' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52af6aedeab8eaa757e7892c/nexus5.gif' alt='Nexus5' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
See our in-depth review.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52af6ead69bedd543f44aa0a/fitbit%20force.gif' alt='FitBit Force' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Check out our full review of the FitBit Force here.
The new Xbox One offers entertainment for the whole family, not just gamers. Plus, its gesture and voice controls are pretty cool.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52af73f8ecad04d81e6e411b/xbox.gif' alt='XBox' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
See our full video review here
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52af78046bb3f7440765fad4/iphone5s.gif' alt='Iphone5s' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Dive into our in-depth review here.
