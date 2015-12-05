The 13 best gifts for James Bond fans

What would James Bond want this holiday season?

If it’s fast, stylish, and sophisticated, then you’re probably on the right track.

For great ideas on what to give the Bond fan in your life, check out Business Insider UK’s gift guide below.

Let them relive all of their favourite flicks with this collectible box set. Amazon Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig -- the gang's all here! A collectible box set featuring all 22 'James Bond' films is perfect for binge-watching with the family over the holidays. Price: £109 Give them the tools to whip up Bond's favourite cocktail. Etsy Your Bond fan will need the right kit if they're going to be making Bond's favourite tipple, the martini. This 5-piece, stainless steel cocktail set can be personalised and includes a wood storage box to keep everything in one place. Price: £54.34 They can't make martinis without the right spirit. If you love Bond, then you know he drinks martinis made with vodka. Many different brands have been featured in the Bond films over the years, including Smirnoff, Absolut, and Finlandia. For the latest film, 'Spectre,' Sony Pictures signed a multi-million-pound partnership with Belvedere, a Polish brand. Price: £35.95 Allow them to sip martinis out of sophisticated glasses, like Bond would. Harrods These Arris martini glasses from Wedgwood, which come as a set of two, make a stylish gift. They are crafted in premium crystal and available from Harrods. Price: £95 Hone their martini-making skills with a cocktail master class. Tarik Kaan Muslu/Shutterstock Now that your Bond fan has all the martini-making accoutrements, it's probably helpful to know how to whip up a proper cocktail. Send them to a master class at the Old Fashioned Cocktail Club, located on the top floor of Goat, an Italian-style restaurant in Chelsea. The classes are held every Wednesday night and kick off with a complimentary drink as well as a tasting of the featured spirit. Price: £10 Keep them warm in a luxury cashmere sweater that mirrors Bond's slick style. Npeal This N.Peal turtleneck was worn by Daniel Craig in the official teaser poster for 'Spectre.' The lightweight sweater, made from a blend of cashmere and silk, exemplifies Bond's sleek and classic style. Price: £199 They can travel the world with a stylish, Bond-inspired leather weekend bag. Osprey London It's hard to compete with Bond's rigorous travel schedule, but your Bond fan can at least globe-trot in a similar style to the British spy with this leather weekend bag. The Osprey bag has plenty of space and a padded leather shoulder strap to assist with your load. Price: £395 Help them look the part of a double agent in this silk bow tie. Nuji Your Bond fan can look the part of a double agent in this butterfly-shaped Alexander Olch Oscar bow tie. It's 100% silk. Price: £72 A Spotify membership will allow your Bond fan to listen to all their favorite theme songs from the films. Jason Davis/Getty Images They can curl up by the fireplace with this vintage box set of Bond books. ianfleming.com The 'James Bond' films are based on a series written by Ian Fleming. 'Casino Royale,' the first book in the series, was published in 1953. This box set, which includes all 14 books in the series, is a must-have collectible for any Bond fan. Price: £195 Ramp up their fitness routine to get a Bond physique. David Pereiras/Shutterstock James Bond doesn't get his well-built physique by hanging around on the couch. Ramp up your Bond fan's fitness routine with a one-month membership to ClassPass. ClassPass, a monthly membership program that lets users pay a flat fee to take fitness classes at different gyms and studios, first started in the United States and is now offered in London. Your ClassPass gift will be delivered to the recipient via email. Price: £79 They can test their Bond knowledge with this special edition DVD game. Amazon The James Bond 'Scene It?' edition includes 200 trivia cards with questions about 20 Bond movies. Your Bond fan can pull out this board game when they want to feel like a winner. Price: £26 Make them feel like an action hero in an Aston Martin. Aston Martin Aston Martin is usually the car of choice for Bond, with the latest film featuring a custom-made DB10. While that ride isn't available to the public, you can treat your Bond fanatic to a Db9 GT Bond Edition. It won't come cheap, but it's a gift they will remember. Price: Starts at £150,000

