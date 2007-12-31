Holiday eCommerce Falls Short

U.S. eCommerce spending in November and December (through the 27th) was up 19% year over year, falling slightly short of Comscore’s estimate of 20%. In its latest release, the rose-coloured Comscore blames the shortfall on warm weather in early November, but the late surge in spending also doesn’t appear to have been as strong as Comscore expected. (Two weeks ago, Comscore CEO Gian Fulgoni suggested on a Bear Stearns conference call that holiday spending would hit Comscore’s 20% estimate, albeit barely.)

Relevance for specific ecommerce providers Amazon and eBay? Near zero. These are global businesses, and Amazon, at least, is growing far faster than the industry as a whole (Amazon’s holiday unit sales were up about 35% year over year). As Bear Stearns analyst Bob Peck suggested on the mid-December call, however, it does not seem wise to expect much U.S. upside .

