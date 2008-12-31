Holiday E-Commerce Spending Even Worse Than Expected

Yikes: Holiday e-commerce spending was even worse than projected.



Research firm comScore says holiday e-commerce spending totaled $25.54 billion, down 3% year-over-year from $26.33 billion during a similar period last year. That’s worse than the 0% year-over-year change comScore expected.

Last year, e-commerce spending grew roughly 20% year-over-year during the same period.

Traffic winners: Apple (AAPL), whose site received 19% more unique visitors from Dec. 1-24 than corresponding days in 2007; HP (HPQ), whose visitors jumped 28%; and Amazon (AMZN), whose traffic increased 7%. Losers: Circuit City (CCI), down 21%; Dell (DELL), down 17%; and eBay (EBAY), down 4%.

