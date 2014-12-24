These Pinterest-Inspired Holiday Crafts Failed Hilariously

From CRAFTFAIL, Workman PublishingGingerbread House of Horrors
Heather Mann embraces failure.
In fact, she’s made a business out of it.
Mann just released the book, “CRAFTFAIL: When Homemade Goes Horribly Wrong,” based on her blog of the same name, where she documents DIY-projects that weren’t as easy as they looked online.
She gave us permission to repost some examples here.
'Online there's so much that's not real,' Mann says, 'Especially Pinterest, which is just all these gorgeous pictures.'
With CRAFTFAIL, Mann wants to highlight the 'hilariously gruesome underbelly of the creative process.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.