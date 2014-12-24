These Pinterest-Inspired Holiday Crafts Failed Hilariously

Heather Mann embraces failure.

In fact, she’s made a business out of it.

Mann just released the book, “CRAFTFAIL: When Homemade Goes Horribly Wrong,” based on her blog of the same name, where she documents DIY-projects that weren’t as easy as they looked online.

She gave us permission to repost some examples here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.