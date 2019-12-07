It takes the average person almost 3 minutes to find the dog hiding among the polar bears in this brainteaser. How long does it take you?

Gabbi Shaw
Courtesy of Canine CottagesCan you spot him?

‘Tis the season to be jolly … and solve brainteasers, apparently.

In a new holiday-themed puzzle from Canine Cottages, a service that provides dog-friendly houses for travellers in the UK, as well as city guides for pet owners, a dog is hiding among a crowd of polar bears. The company says it takes people an average of 2 minutes and 49 seconds to find the pup.

Ready to give it a try? See if you can find the dog that’s hiding somewhere in the sea of polar bears.

Holiday brainteaserCourtesy of Canine CottagesIt’s somewhere in there.

Did you find him, or are you stumped? Has it just been longer than 3 minutes?

Ready to give up?

Keep scrolling to see the solved puzzle …

You’re really ready to give up?

Here’s a hint – it’s a little bulldog puppy.

OK, still not finding him?

Here’s the solved puzzle.

Dog brainteaser skitchCourtesy of Canine CottagesThere it is.

He’s peeking out between two polar bears. Did you beat the average time?

