It takes the average person almost 3 minutes to find the dog hiding among the polar bears in this brainteaser. How long does it take you?

In a new holiday-themed brainteaser from Canine Cottages, there’s a dog hiding among a crowd of jolly polar bears.

According to Canine Cottages, it takes people an average of 2 minutes, 49 seconds to find the pup.

How fast can you spot it?

‘Tis the season to be jolly … and solve brainteasers, apparently.

In a new holiday-themed puzzle from Canine Cottages, a service that provides dog-friendly houses for travellers in the UK, as well as city guides for pet owners, a dog is hiding among a crowd of polar bears. The company says it takes people an average of 2 minutes and 49 seconds to find the pup.

Ready to give it a try? See if you can find the dog that’s hiding somewhere in the sea of polar bears.

Did you find him, or are you stumped? Has it just been longer than 3 minutes?

Ready to give up?

Keep scrolling to see the solved puzzle …

You’re really ready to give up?

Here’s a hint – it’s a little bulldog puppy.

OK, still not finding him?

Here’s the solved puzzle.

He’s peeking out between two polar bears. Did you beat the average time?

