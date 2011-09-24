Holiday Airfare Is Actually Getting Cheaper

Photo: uggboy

The holidays are months away, but now’s the time to book fares, as domestic flights are dropping, reports Bing Travel.

Flight prices decreased 1.4 per cent overall, with ticket prices averaging $302 this year compared with $306 last year. This is especially exciting for consumers since airfare was through the roof last spring.

The cheapest flights are mainly to destinations in South Florida, reports Bing, where tourists have been crowding the airports in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. This probably has something to do with the better prices: Bing says flights from New York (JFK) to Miami slipped $39 this year from $234 in 2010–a whopping 16%.



Sadly, international fares remain the priciest travel option this season. Flights to Europe jumped from $860.56 to $936 this year, but you can still score great deals if you book your flights intelligently.

