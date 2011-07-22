A 17-Year-Old Golfer Was Playing So Slow That He Got His Hole-In-One Taken Away

Photo: www.connorklein.com

Junior golfer Connor Klein made a hole-in-one on the fifth hole of Monday’s round at the U.S. Junior Amateur in Bremerton, Washington, only to have it turn into a birdie-2 when he was penalised a stroke for slow play.Klein’s group began its round on hole No. 10. As they made the turn and began the front nine, they were warned that they’d fallen 20 minutes behind.



But two holes later, Klein lost his ball in the woods and set his group even further back.

He later aced the 170-yard hole fifth hole, but it was all for naught.

According to U.S. Golf Association rules, penalties for slow play are added to holes that are designated USGA checkpoint stations. Unfortunately for the 17-year-old, No. 5 was a checkpoint, and thus the penalty was attributed to Klein’s score on that hole, turning his eagle-1 into a birdie-2.

“But it was horrible, just horrible,” said the Robb Hoover, who caddied for another golfer in Klein’s group. “What are the chances of that happening? Millions-to-1, probably.”

Not to be deterred, Klein still contends that he hit a hole-in-one. His websites lists “T126/156 U.S. Jr. Amateur (hole-in-one on #5)” under his “2011 Highlights”.

Klein is the 2,851th best junior golfer in the world, according to Golfweek.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.