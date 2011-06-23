Futures Keep Falling Off A Cliff Tonight, And There's A Report Of A Brand New Hole In The Greek Austerity Plan

After today’s late-day selling, futures continue to fall off a cliff.



Here’s a look at S&P futures, via FinViz:

Photo: FinViz

Meanwhile, there are reports of fresh troubles in Greece.

Journalist Matina Stevis — who’s been very reliable on all matters Greece — says on Twitter that there’s a “hole” of some sort in the Greek medium-term fiscal plan, meaning (presumably) that it doesn’t cut as much as originally promised.

The next few days are going to be a bear for Greece watchers, as the austerity vote draws near (it’s currently scheduled for next week). It’s assumed that it will be tougher than the vote yesterday, and it’s also totally crucial.

