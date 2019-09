The Dow Jones Industrial bounced back today, climbing 485 points. Of couse this probably means nothing. Two weeks ago, it crashed 500 points, then rose, then crashed again. Same thing last week. So what should we expect for tomorrow? We, just like everyone else, have no idea.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.