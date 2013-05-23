Here's Eric Holder's Letter Admitting To Drone-Striking An American

Attorney General Eric Holder has released a letter that for the first time acknowledges that the U.S. killed an American with a drone strike, reports New York Times Charlie Savage.



Anwar Awlaki was killed in a drone strike in September of 2011, prompting human rights activists to call out the administration to provide evidence of guilt.

Holder alleged in the letter that Awlaki “planned” the attempted bombing of a Detroit-bound airliner in 2009 and “played a key role” in a 2010 bomb plot. Beyond that “information remains classified to protect sensitive sources and methods,” according to Holder.

Here you can read the letter in full:

via New York Times

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.