Attorney General Berates GOP Congressman: Your Conduct Is 'Unacceptable And Shameful'

USDA.gov via FlikrSparks flew at Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing, when Attorney General Eric Holder fought back against longtime foe Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.).



“No I will not stop talking!” Holder yelled at Issa, when the Republican interrupted him during questioning over lack of access to emails by President Barack Obama’s labour Secretary Thomas Perez.

“The way you conduct yourself as a member of Congress is unacceptable and shameful!” he continued.

The exchange exposed underlying tensions between Holder and Issa, who led the charge against the Attorney General last year over the botched “Fast and Furious” gun-running scandal. Republicans in Congress voted to hold Holder in contempt over that issue, and clearly there is still lingering bad blood.

