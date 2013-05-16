ATTORNEY GENERAL: 'I Don't Know What Happened' With The AP And The Justice Department

Attorney General Eric Holder reiterated Wednesday that he does not know the details of the Department of Justice’s seizure of the Associated Press’ phone records.



“I’m simply not a part of the case,” Holder said at a Judiciary Committee hearing. “Again, I don’t know what happened there with the interaction between the AP and the Justice Department.”

“I just…I don’t know what happened in this matter.”

Holder said Tuesday that he recused himself from the DOJ’s investigation into the leak of classified information to the AP. On Wednesday’s hearing, he said that he made that decision because he was one of the few people in the Obama administration who had access to the leaked classified information.

Despite claiming not to have any knowledge of the DOJ’s investigation, Holder has defended DOJ investigation, saying that he is “confident” that those involved followed proper protocol.

Although the DOJ has not told the AP why it secretly obtained two months of phone records from the news organisation, it is assumed that the seizure was related to a year-long investigation into the leak of classified information about a foiled Al Qaeda plot in Yemen last year.

On Tuesday, Holder called it “among the top two or three serious leaks that I’ve ever seen.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.