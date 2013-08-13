Holden Workers Just Accepted A Three-Year Pay Freeze

Holden workers have just voted to approve a new working agreement that sees their pay frozen for the next three years.

Just weeks after Ford announced it was shutting its production operations in Australia, the staff at the Holden plant in Elizabeth, South Australia, were effectively being asked if they wanted to accept the pay freezes or see the plant shut down.

The company had indicated that without the savings from the new enterprise agreement, the operations would probably shut in 2016.

