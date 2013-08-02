Holden Wants Workers To Take Shorter Lunch Breaks To Help It Save Money

Holden CEO Mike Devereux: Getty Images

After cutting jobs and asking for more government money, embattled car manufacturer Holden now wants to cut workers’ lunch breaks by a third to help it save money.

The Australian Financial Review reports that Holden has proposed to freeze scheduled pay rises for three years and to impose a 26-minute limit on production workers’ lunch breaks, down from 40 minutes currently. This is expected to boost production by about 10-15 cars.

Holden is trying to save $15 million to help convince its US parent to invest a further $1 billion in the company.

There’s more on the Fin.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.