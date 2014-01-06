Holden Sold Less Than 28,000 Commodores Last Year: Report

Getty/ Ian Waldie

Figures obtained by The Australian show Holden had its worst year ever for sales of locally-made cars, selling less than 28,000 of its Commodore model sedans.

That is half as many as it sold three years ago, and according to the report, a third of the number it sold when the brand was at its peak.

General Motors last year announced it would cease production in Australia after 2017, and since then the company has been running a media campaign to assure customers it is still committed to the Australian market.

The poor sales of the Commodore model were recorded despite a mid-year upgrade. From The Australian:

The VF model rolled out in June failed to halt the Commodore’s slide and it finished 9 per cent down on 2012, putting it fifth in the sales charts behind an imported Korean small car.

Over all, according to the report, Australia is now the fourth largest supplier of cars to the domestic market behind Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

Ford has also announced it will cease production as it is too expensive to make cars in Australia, and a cloud now hangs over Toyota, which is yet to spell out whether it will remain after its competitors have departed.

