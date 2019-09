Euan Holden, the 23-year-old brother of U.S. star Stuart Holden, scored a downright crazy goal for Stockport County last Wednesday.



Holden beat three defenders in the penalty area before burying the ball in the back of the net to give his English team a 1-0 win.

Here’s the video:

