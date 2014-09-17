Holden Could Cut 300 Jobs This Year, Three Years Ahead Of Exit Date

Getty/ Ian Waldie

Holden could cut 300 vehicle engineers, two years before the factory closes in 2016.

The jobs set to go are from Holden’s test track at Lang Lang, Melbourne and from the company’s headquarters in Port Melbourne.

News Ltd is reporting the car manufacturer would not confirm final numbers, but announced redundancy packages would be available to those leaving the company.

“Holden’s engineering workforce is largely tied to production of our locally-manufactured vehicles and as such our engineering workforce will be scaled back over time,” said Holden spokesman Sean Poppitt.

Holden announced last year that it would close its Australian factories by 2016.

The decision will see 2,900 jobs directly affected: 1,600 from the Elizabeth in South Australia and 1,300 from Victoria.

Along with Ford and Toyota’s decision to also shut down their operations, it effectively means an end for car manufacturing in Australia with one expert predicting the impact on the industry could cost a catastrophic 100,000 jobs, with the possibility of a recession on the south-eastern seaboard as a result.

