Holden Chairman: We Will Be The Best-Selling Brand in 2020

Getty/ Morne de Klerk

Holden chairman and managing director Gerry Dorizas says the company is planning to challenge its rival Toyota, taking back its market share to become the best-selling car in Australia by 2020.

Dorizas told Drive.com.au: “The strategy or the point where we want to go is to go back to number one.

“The market shares are going to start levelling out. I don’t see that we’re going to be 20 per cent [market share] … I believe that it will be 15 per cent one brand, 14 per cent the other, so everything will come closer together,” the chairman said.

Dorizas has acknowledge the feat won’t be easy after the company announced it would cease car production in Australia by the end of 2017.

“We have to refocus, it’s going to take time, it’s going to take a lot of work.

“I believe the notion of ‘no worries mate’ is not the identification of how we work. We will work hard, and we need to get the credibility back.”

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.