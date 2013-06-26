Mike Devereux Has Met With Both Sides Of Politics To Explain Why Holden Still Needs Help

Photo: Getty

General Motors Holden managing director Mike Devereux’s been in Canberra, making the case for continued government support of Holden’s Australian operations, according to the Australian Financial Review.

Yesterday he met both the Industry Minister, Greg Combet, and his opposition counterpart, Sophie Mirabella, according to the Fin.

According to the article, Holden’s happy with Labor’s promised $1.5 billion in industry assistance by 2015 and another $1.5 billion afterwards until 2020.

The Coalition would cut the pre-2015 funding though, and put post-2015 funding before the Productivity ­Commission.

Recently Australian jobs have been cut, and the prospect of pay cuts has been put on the table. Devereux told the newspaper his comments to both politicians were the same as what he has said in public.

