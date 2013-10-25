Holden Boss Mike Devereux Got A Massive Promotion From GM

Holden CEO Mike Devereux. Photo: Getty Images

Mike Devereux — the boss of GM Holden — has been promoted to CIO Vice President – Sales, Marketing and Aftersales, effective November 1.

He will continue to be in charge of Holden until the end of the year, when a replacement will be announced.

Deveruex has led the company as it negotiated government support over the last few years, and has overseen operations in Australia during a particularly challenging period for the domestic automotive industry.

He will report to General Motors executive vice president of consolidated international operations Stefan Jacoby.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.