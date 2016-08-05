HOLD THE PHONE: Your coffee lid doubles as a coaster

I learned something mind-blowing today.
Your takeaway coffee lid doubles as a coaster.
I know! Who would have thought? But now that you see it, it totally make sense.
I Googled to see if this was a new discovery.
Turns out the good people on Reddit were all over it.
Band_Derp’s comment on the thread reflects my thoughts exactly: “That’s what those are for! OOOOOOOHHHHH”
BEFORE:
AFTER:
