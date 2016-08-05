HOLD THE PHONE: Your coffee lid doubles as a coaster

Photo: Christian Vierig/ Getty Images.

I learned something mind-blowing today.

Your takeaway coffee lid doubles as a coaster.

I know! Who would have thought? But now that you see it, it totally make sense.

I Googled to see if this was a new discovery.

Turns out the good people on Reddit were all over it.

Band_Derp’s comment on the thread reflects my thoughts exactly: “That’s what those are for! OOOOOOOHHHHH”

BEFORE:

Photo: Sarah Kimmorley.

AFTER:

Photo: Sarah Kimmorley.

